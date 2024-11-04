Lawyers Observe Strike in Delhi, UP in Continuing Protests against Ghaziabad Lathicharge

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Responding to the call of Coordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi, an organization of bar associations of all courts of Delhi, lawyers of lower courts boycotted judicial work on Monday. In Patiala House Court, the leaders of the Bar Association were seen closing down the photocopy, courier, stationery shops located in the court premises apart from the court room.

Similar scenes were seen in all the district courts including Karkardooma Court, Tis Hazari Court, Rohini Court, Saket Court. The leaders of the Bar Association also appealed to the judicial officers not to pass adverse orders in any case. The result of this was that only dates were given during the hearing in all the cases.

After the Diwali holidays, the lawyers are once again on strike. The lawyers say that the strike will continue until their demands are met. At present, a large number of police forces have been deployed around the Ghaziabad District Court premises.

In Ghaziabad, the lawyers have closed the main gate of the court premises. Advocate Balveer Singh Gogia said, "On the orders of the district judge, the police lathi-charged the lawyers and injured them. When the lawyers themselves are not safe, how will the judiciary be safe? How will the system work when there is lathi-charge in the temple of justice itself? In all the districts of Uttar Pradesh, the lawyers are supporting us by going on strike. In Delhi too, the lawyers have gone on strike today."

Advocate Gogia said that the strike of advocates will continue until the police officers who lathi-charged the lawyers are suspended. Due to the strike of advocates, people coming to work in the court are facing a lot of problems. People who are coming to the court are returning due to the strike.

"In the District Judge Court, the District Judge used objectionable language against the advocates. Which was opposed by the advocates. When the advocates protested, the District Judge Ghaziabad used indecent language and called the police force into his court and got the unarmed advocates brutally lathi-charged," said Deepak Sharma, President, Bar Association Ghaziabad.

Deepak Sharma further said that the Bar Association Ghaziabad demands the immediate transfer of the District Judge and demands the government to give two lakh rupees each to the injured advocates for their treatment. "It demands the transfer of the police officers involved in the lathi-charge and a high-level investigation. Until the culprits are not transferred, all the advocates of Bar Association Ghaziabad will abstain from work in the courts." - Deepak Sharma, President, Bar Association Ghaziabad.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh P, on 29 October 2024, a hearing related to anticipatory bail was going on in a case in the Ghaziabad District Judge's chamber. During this, advocates Abhishek Singh Yadav, Nahar Singh Yadav, Aurangzeb and others were present in the chamber along with plaintiff Jitendra Singh Yadav.

According to the DCP, the advocates had demanded that the hearing related to anticipatory bail be transferred to someone else. When refused, they allegedly became aggressive. After some time, they tried to enter the chamber of the District Judge. During this, the District Judge was secured by the DCP City and ACP Kavi Nagar present on the spot and he was removed from among the advocates and sent to the chamber. Meanwhile, an attempt was also made to get the advocates out. When the police force was taking the District Judge to the chamber, the advocates reached the police post and allegedly vandalized some items there.