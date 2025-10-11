ETV Bharat / bharat

Lawyers, Judges Must Ensure Legal System Is Accessible To Every Citizen: CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday said lawyers and judges have a responsibility of strengthening the justice system and they must ensure that the legal discourse does not remain confined to metropolises, but is accessible to even those living in the country's remotest corners.

Speaking at the LAWASIA Conference at Hanoi in Vietnam on the topic of "Role of Lawyers and Courts in Promoting Diversity and Inclusion", the CJI said it is crucial that the principles judges articulate in their judgments are reflected in the administrative policies of the court.

"I can share that when I assumed office as the chief justice of India in May, one of my top priorities was to ensure that affirmative action in the recruitment of administrative positions within the court was implemented not just in letter, but in spirit. I directed that marginalised communities receive their due share in all administrative appointments and that these policies be applied consistently and transparently," Justice Gavai said.

He said the dream of equality, nurtured by Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, was enshrined in the Constitution of India in 1950 and it turned the tide of destiny for millions who were historically marginalised and denied their basic rights.

"For me, born into a low-caste family, it meant that I was not born untouchable. The Constitution recognised my dignity as equal to that of every other citizen, offering not just protection, but the promise of opportunity, freedom and social recognition," he said.

The CJI said lawyers should not be reluctant in hiring women because of assumptions about maternity leave, time constraints or perceived "commitment issues".

"Such biases are unfair and counterproductive. Lawyers have a duty to ensure that the principles they advocate in court and in public life are reflected in their own workplaces and professional conduct," he said.

Referring to various Supreme Court verdicts, including the permanent commission judgment, where women officers were allowed permanent commission in defence forces, Justice Gavai said the judiciary has played a crucial role in ensuring that the law protects and promotes equality, rather than perpetuating historical disadvantages.

"I also believe that lawyers and judges share additional common goals in strengthening the justice system. We must ensure that the legal system and legal discourse do not remain confined to metropolitan cities, but are accessible to every citizen, even those living in the remotest corners of the country.

"Inclusion is achieved only when the common person can understand, relate to and feel connected with the legal processes, the exchanges between a lawyer and a judge, the judgments delivered and the mechanisms of justice itself," he said.