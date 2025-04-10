ETV Bharat / bharat

Lawyer Who Led 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Extradition Process To Lead His Prosecution In India

New Delhi: Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who led India's arguments for the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana in a US court, is set to lead the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) prosecution in Delhi.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, is learnt to be on his way to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Krishnan, who has been associated with the extradition proceedings since 2010, will have assistance from Special Prosecutor Narender Mann, a seasoned criminal lawyer, who has earlier represented the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi High Court.

The prosecution team will also comprise advocates Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale aside from the NIA counsel, it is learnt. The turning point in the extradition case came in May 2023. Rana's trial had begun in 2018.

"The most important decision of his extradition came on May 16, 2023, being the first judgment by the Magistrate Judge, US District Court of Central District of California," said a source close to the extradition proceedings.

The Magistrate Court while allowing the extradition confirmed Krishnan's opinion -- he argued that Rana's case was not of double jeopardy. The proceedings, the source said, saw a spirited legal fight between Krishnan and another extradition veteran Paul Garlick QC, who was representing Rana.