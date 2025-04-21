Lawyer Seeks AG’s Consent For Contempt Action Against Vice President For Remarks Against SC

New Delhi: A Kerala-based lawyer has sought consent from the Attorney General R Venkataramani for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in connection with his public statements.

Dhankhar made public comments in reference to the recent judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on April 8, 2025 in State of Tamil Nadu Vs the Governor of Tamil Nadu and another.

Subhash Theekkadan, who practised in the Supreme Court, claimed the remarks made by Dhankhar in public and in an official capacity on April 17, 2025, clearly amounted to scandalising and lowering the authority of the top court.

"Such statements, especially coming from a high constitutional functionary like the Vice President of India, have a far-reaching and damaging effect on public confidence in the judiciary. The same undermines the dignity, authority, and credibility of the apex court. If left unchecked, such public contemptuous statements may embolden others to follow suit, thereby seriously eroding the foundational principles of the rule of law and separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he claimed.

The lawyer asked the Attorney General to grant consent under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, for the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Dhankhar before the Supreme Court of India, in the interest of upholding the dignity, authority, and sanctity of the highest judicial institution of the country.

Last week, Dhankhar expressed concerns over the recent verdict delivered by the apex court prescribing a timeline for presidents to sign bills sent by the states and voiced his worries about the judiciary performing executive functions and acting as "super Parliament".