Lawyer Lied In Allahabad High Court To Postpone Hearing; Court Asks Bar Council To Take Action

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed that action must be taken against a lawyer who lied in court to postpone a hearing. The lawyer, Advocate Shiv Prakash, demanding a postponement of the hearing, lied that his father had passed away.

When his lie was caught, Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take action against the advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The incident came to light when the High Court was hearing a plea filed by Gauhar and two others of Moradabad. When the matter came before the High Court, on behalf of the Shiv Prakash, who was the petitioner's lawyer, his associate requested the High Court to postpone the hearing. Shiv Prakash's associates informed the High Court that his father had passed away and, therefore, requested the court to postpone the matter.

The public prosecutor opposed the demand to postpone the hearing. He informed the High Court that in Shiv Prakash's registration in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, his father's name was registered as late Shyamlal Tiwari.

The public prosecutor contended that this means that Shiv Prakash's father has died long ago. He further contended that Shiv Prakash had appeared before another bench of the Allahabad High Court on the same day and argued on a bail plea. Upon hearing this, the Judge summoned Shiv Prakash to the court.

Shiv Prakash informed the High Court that his father had died much before he joined the legal profession. The court remarked that the advocate was deliberately avoiding appearing in the court and sought an adjournment on the basis of his father's death.

"The conduct of the advocate is not in accordance with being a lawyer in this court. We direct the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take clarification from the advocate and take action against him under the Advocates Act within two months," the High Court said.