Lawrence Wong Win Augurs Well For Enhanced India-Singapore Ties: Ex-Indian High Commissioner To Singapore

New Delhi: On May 3, India imposed a ban on all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities.

In retaliation, Pakistan is reportedly exploring avenues to export its products via alternative countries such as Singapore, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, all of which have strong trade relations with India.

Singapore has also been a significant partner for India in areas of trade, finance, and diplomacy. With the People's Action Party (PAP) achieving another victory in Singapore and PM Lawrence Wong returning to office, attention is drawn to the implications for India-Singapore trade relations.

In response to Pakistan's efforts to export goods through third countries despite India's ban, former Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, TCA Raghavan stated, 'Singapore is a major transit port. The movement of Pakistani goods through it is unlikely to significantly impact the situation.'

On re-election of Lawrence Wong, the former ambassador noted that the re-election of the PAP was expected, while noting that India Singapore relations will continue on their upward trajectory as hitherto.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, research assistant of strategic studies programme, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Delhi said, “Under Lawrence Wong’s leadership, India-Singapore ties are expected to continue following the same trajectory, albeit with more energy. The Trump factor has generated a lot of anxiety among ASEAN members regarding the future of the world order, particularly trade and economic security, including Singapore. Given this geopolitical and geoeconomic flux, Singapore will look further into strengthening its relations with trusted partners like India”.

He highlighted that Lawrence Wong’s leadership will act as an impetus for elevating India-Singapore ties across sectors, including technology and digital infrastructure. “Besides, under his tenure, we can expect greater cooperation and collaboration between the two countries on bilateral issues such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, and skill development, as well as on global challenges, particularly on issues such as reformed multilateralism, economic security, and supply chain resilience”, he added.