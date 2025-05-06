Lawrence Wong Win Augurs Well For Enhanced India-Singapore Ties: Ex-Indian High Commissioner To Singapore

New Delhi: On May 3, India imposed a ban on all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities.
In retaliation, Pakistan is reportedly exploring avenues to export its products via alternative countries such as Singapore, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, all of which have strong trade relations with India.
Singapore has also been a significant partner for India in areas of trade, finance, and diplomacy. With the People's Action Party (PAP) achieving another victory in Singapore and PM Lawrence Wong returning to office, attention is drawn to the implications for India-Singapore trade relations.
In response to Pakistan's efforts to export goods through third countries despite India's ban, former Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, TCA Raghavan stated, 'Singapore is a major transit port. The movement of Pakistani goods through it is unlikely to significantly impact the situation.'
On re-election of Lawrence Wong, the former ambassador noted that the re-election of the PAP was expected, while noting that India Singapore relations will continue on their upward trajectory as hitherto.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, research assistant of strategic studies programme, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Delhi said, “Under Lawrence Wong’s leadership, India-Singapore ties are expected to continue following the same trajectory, albeit with more energy. The Trump factor has generated a lot of anxiety among ASEAN members regarding the future of the world order, particularly trade and economic security, including Singapore. Given this geopolitical and geoeconomic flux, Singapore will look further into strengthening its relations with trusted partners like India”.
He highlighted that Lawrence Wong’s leadership will act as an impetus for elevating India-Singapore ties across sectors, including technology and digital infrastructure. “Besides, under his tenure, we can expect greater cooperation and collaboration between the two countries on bilateral issues such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, and skill development, as well as on global challenges, particularly on issues such as reformed multilateralism, economic security, and supply chain resilience”, he added.
On being asked about the implications given Pakistan’s attempt to export goods via other countries like Singapore, UAE with whom India has strong trade relations Sharma said,”India is cognizant of this challenge. The government is already taking extra measures, including scrutinising such efforts by determining the quantity of indirect imports and increasing the restrictions of goods coming through some countries such as Singapore.
The expert opined that Singapore has a history of successfully hosting mediating talks by providing a neutral venue, like the 2018 US-North Korea summit, which helped ease the tension between the two countries. However, given the current level of tensions between India and Pakistan, it is difficult for a country like Singapore to play an active role in resolving the conflict.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong guided the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) to a strong win in the general elections on Saturday, capturing 87 out of 97 seats and obtaining 65.6% of the votes in his first major challenge as leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Wong on this significant victory.
Modi Greets Wong
"On your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties. I look forward to continue working closely with you to further advance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Singapore's new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong gave a strong warning to foreign extremists in his first speech after the massive election win.
He mentioned that foreign groups tried to influence local voters with religious propaganda, but these attempts did not succeed. With increasing global tensions and threats from Trump regarding tariffs, Wong highlighted the importance of Singapore's independence and unity. He also reiterated the government's strong position against extremism and outside interference in local politics.