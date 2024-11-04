ETV Bharat / bharat

Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Booked For Making Threatening Calls To Bhim Sena Chief

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has booked gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad, an officer said on Sunday.

Anmol is accused of making threatening calls from the US and Canada using numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya. Police in the wake of the complaint constituted a team from the members of STF and several crime and cyber crime units for investigation.

The officer said efforts are being made to bring Anmol Bishnoi to India. According to the complaint, Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar received several calls from Anmol Bishnoi on October 30 with the threat that he would cut him in pieces.