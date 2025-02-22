ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand’s Most Wanted Criminal, Lawrence Bishnoi’s Aide Mayank Singh Set For Extradition From Azerbaijan

Ranchi: The process of bringing Jharkhand Police's most wanted criminal, Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, from Azerbaijan to India is moving forward. Jharkhand ATS, with assistance from central agencies, has submitted all necessary evidence in a Baku court, paving the way for his extradition.

Mayank Singh Granted Right to Appeal

Jharkhand Police has taken a major step toward extraditing Mayank Singh. Based on strong evidence, a court in Azerbaijan has identified him as a notorious criminal. However, he will have the opportunity to appeal in the High Court. Currently, Mayank Singh is lodged in a jail in Baku, Azerbaijan. Interpol is actively coordinating with Jharkhand ATS and central agencies regarding his extradition.

All Paperwork Completed

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha confirmed that all required paperwork for Mayank Singh’s extradition has been completed. Central agencies played a crucial role in coordinating with Azerbaijan Police and Interpol. Jharkhand ATS presented strong evidence in the Baku court to ensure his return to India.

Extradition Treaty with Azerbaijan

India has an existing extradition treaty with Azerbaijan, which is expected to aid the process. ATS had sent the request for extradition to Baku Police within the stipulated time.

Key Link in Gangster Aman Saw’s Network

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha stated that Mayank Singh’s extradition will benefit law enforcement beyond Jharkhand, as he was a key figure in gangster Aman Saw’s arms and financial network. His questioning could help dismantle these illegal operations.

First Criminal from Jharkhand to be Extradited

Mayank Singh, a close associate of notorious gangsters Aman Saw and Lawrence Bishnoi, will be the first criminal from Jharkhand to be extradited from abroad. A resident of Rajasthan, Mayank is a notorious figure, who frequently flaunted his luxurious lifestyle and weapons on social media. After relentless efforts by Jharkhand Police, he was arrested in Baku last year.

Red Corner Notice Led to Arrest