Jharkhand’s Most Wanted Criminal, Lawrence Bishnoi’s Aide Mayank Singh Set For Extradition From Azerbaijan

Ranchi: The process of bringing Jharkhand Police's most wanted criminal, Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, from Azerbaijan to India is moving forward. Jharkhand ATS, with assistance from central agencies, has submitted all necessary evidence in a Baku court, paving the way for his extradition.
Mayank Singh Granted Right to Appeal
Jharkhand Police has taken a major step toward extraditing Mayank Singh. Based on strong evidence, a court in Azerbaijan has identified him as a notorious criminal. However, he will have the opportunity to appeal in the High Court. Currently, Mayank Singh is lodged in a jail in Baku, Azerbaijan. Interpol is actively coordinating with Jharkhand ATS and central agencies regarding his extradition.
All Paperwork Completed
Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha confirmed that all required paperwork for Mayank Singh’s extradition has been completed. Central agencies played a crucial role in coordinating with Azerbaijan Police and Interpol. Jharkhand ATS presented strong evidence in the Baku court to ensure his return to India.
Extradition Treaty with Azerbaijan
India has an existing extradition treaty with Azerbaijan, which is expected to aid the process. ATS had sent the request for extradition to Baku Police within the stipulated time.
Key Link in Gangster Aman Saw’s Network
Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha stated that Mayank Singh’s extradition will benefit law enforcement beyond Jharkhand, as he was a key figure in gangster Aman Saw’s arms and financial network. His questioning could help dismantle these illegal operations.
First Criminal from Jharkhand to be Extradited
Mayank Singh, a close associate of notorious gangsters Aman Saw and Lawrence Bishnoi, will be the first criminal from Jharkhand to be extradited from abroad. A resident of Rajasthan, Mayank is a notorious figure, who frequently flaunted his luxurious lifestyle and weapons on social media. After relentless efforts by Jharkhand Police, he was arrested in Baku last year.
Red Corner Notice Led to Arrest
For five years, Jharkhand Police struggled to identify Mayank Singh. After thorough investigations, ATS discovered that he was Sunil Meena from Rajasthan, operating criminal activities in Jharkhand while residing abroad. Following this revelation, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, leading to his arrest in Azerbaijan.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s Childhood Friend
Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, a longtime associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, entered the world of crime alongside him and has been jailed multiple times. Before landing in Azerbaijan, he operated from Malaysia for two years, working with Jharkhand’s gangster Aman Saw under Lawrence’s orders.
Mayank was a key intermediary between Aman and Lawrence, primarily extorting businessmen through internet calls. He actively used social media to promote his gang while managing operations from Malaysia.
Identification and Crackdown
Jharkhand Police identified Mayank Singh as Sunil Meena just a year ago. He was responsible for terrorizing Jharkhand businessmen through internet calls, with dozens of cases filed against him across multiple police stations.
Once identified, Jharkhand ATS launched an extensive crackdown. Posters of Mayank Singh were put up in his hometown in Rajasthan, and his movable and immovable assets were traced. Authorities found that he had used crime money to buy luxury cars and a new house. ATS also carried out asset seizures in Rajasthan.
The passport Cancelled and Further Action
Following his identification, Jharkhand ATS took immediate action. His passport was cancelled at the request of Jharkhand Police, and a Red Corner Notice was issued, eventually leading to his arrest in Baku.
With all legal formalities completed, Mayank Singh's extradition is now imminent. His return to India is expected to provide crucial insights into the operations of the Aman Saw and Lawrence Bishnoi gang networks.