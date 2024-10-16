Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Luring Youths Through Social Media Posts: NIA

New Delhi: At a time when the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi gang hit the headlines, an investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the Bishnoi gang has been luring the youths through social media posts.
The investigation further revealed that the Bishnoi gang which was confined to Punjab has already formed alliances with gangs in Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, creating a larger network. “The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has spread its wings with the help of Bishnoi associate Goldy Brar,” the NIA said.
Referring to the modus operandi of the Bishnoi gang to recruit youths, the NIA investigation revealed that the youths are lured with promises of moving to Canada or other countries of their choice.
Presently, Lawrence Bishnoi gang has spread across India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. “Social media and various other means are used to recruit young people into the gang. Photos of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have been posted on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube," the NIA said.
The agency said that Bishnoi’s photos of being transported to and from court have been shared on social media so that a large number of youths get inspired. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.
The NIA claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which operates with more than 650 shooters, is following Dawood Ibrahim style to spread its bases and popularity. In fact, the agency has also filed a chargesheet under UAPA against 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.
NIA’s chargesheet revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi and his terror syndicate had expanded in an unprecedented manner. Bishnoi associate Goldi Brar is one of the most wanted terrorists by the Indian security agencies.