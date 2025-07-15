Lawful Incarceration Doesn't Suspend Right To Human Dignity: SC Directs TN Jail Authorities To Identify Prisoners With Disability

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that lawful incarceration does not suspend the right to human dignity, while directing jail authorities of Tamil Nadu to identify prisoners with disabilities at the time of admission and equip all prisons with disability-friendly infrastructure.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, "Lawful incarceration does not suspend the right to human dignity. The punishment lies only in the restriction of liberty, not in the denial of humane treatment or reasonable accommodations. Failure to meet these obligations inflicts disproportionate suffering on disabled prisoners and betrays the constitutional role of the state as a custodian, not a tormentor, of those it detains."

The bench said that while modern penological principles advocate rehabilitation over retribution, the current prison infrastructure and operational systems in India remain grossly inadequate, especially when it comes to meeting the needs of prisoners with disabilities.

Justice Mahadevan, who authored the 46-page verdict, said most state prison manuals remain outdated and uninformed by developments in disability law and rights-based discourse. "They frequently conflate sensory or physical disabilities with mental illness or cognitive decline, thereby eroding the distinct legal right to reasonable accommodation. This conflation promotes harmful stereotypes and obstructs disabled inmates from claiming their lawful entitlements," he said.

The apex court said prison authorities are under a duty to coordinate with public healthcare systems to ensure uninterrupted care, and logistical or financial limitations cannot be cited to justify a withdrawal of this obligation. The bench noted that the appellant specifically contended that he was not provided with adequate protein-rich food, such as eggs, chicken and nuts, daily.

However, the bench said that while persons with disabilities constitute a particularly vulnerable class and are entitled to reasonable accommodations under domestic law and international conventions, the mere non-supply of preferred or costly food items cannot ipso facto be treated as a violation of fundamental rights.

The bench said the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution undoubtedly extends to all prisoners, including those with disabilities. "However, this does not confer a right to demand personalised or luxurious food choices. The state must ensure that every inmate, including those with disabilities, receives adequate, nutritious, and medically appropriate food, subject to medical certification," the bench observed.

The apex court issued a slew of directions saying that each prisoner should be allowed to declare any disability and provide information about their specific needs. The bench said all prison premises shall be equipped with wheelchair-friendly spaces, accessible toilets, ramps, and sensory-safe environments to ensure universal accessibility. It added that all prisons shall designate and maintain dedicated spaces for physiotherapy, psychotherapy, and other necessary therapeutic services.

The bench expressed deep concern over the plight of incarcerated individuals with disabilities, who are among the most marginalised and vulnerable groups within the justice system. "The social and structural barriers they face in society are only magnified within the prison environment," the bench added.

The bench pointed at the absence of a specific legal or policy framework guaranteeing dignity, access and protection to disabled or transgender prisoners, unlike women inmates who had been afforded minimal safeguards. It said all rules, regulations, and essential information about prison life should be provided to such prisoners in accessible and understandable formats such as Braille, large print, sign language or simplified language.

The judgment came on a plea filed by advocate L Muruganantham, who suffers from Becker muscular dystrophy. The advocate moved against an order of the Madras High Court for Rs 5 lakh compensation to him. Muruganantham was imprisoned on a criminal complaint of a person with whom his family had a land dispute.

The apex court directed a state-level access audit of all prisons in Tamil Nadu to be completed within six months by an expert committee comprising officials from the Social Welfare Department, Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons and certified access auditors. "Periodic audits shall thereafter be conducted and updated regularly by the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India (2021)," the bench said.

It said the state should provide healthcare to prisoners with disabilities equivalent to that available in the community, including access to physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychiatric services, aside from assistive devices. The apex court directed adequate training and sensitisation of all prison medical officers to address the problems faced by the disabled inmates without discrimination or bias.

"Furthermore, regular awareness and sensitisation programmes shall be conducted in all prisons. Every prisoner with disability shall be provided a nutritious and medically appropriate diet, tailored to their specific health and dietary needs," the bench added.

It stated that the State Prison Manual should be reviewed and appropriately amended within six months to ensure conformity with the RPwD Act, 2016 and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, 2006 (UNCRPD).

The Director General of Prisons was instructed to file a comprehensive compliance report before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) within three months from the date of the judgment, detailing steps taken in furtherance of these directions.