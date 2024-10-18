ETV Bharat / bharat

Law on Prevention of Child Marriages Can't Be Stunted by Personal Laws: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by personal laws and that marriages involving children violate the free will to have a life partner of choice.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a slew of guidelines for the effective implementation of the law on the prevention of child marriages in the country. Reading out the judgement, the CJI said the law on the prevention of child marriages cannot be stunted by personal law.

Such marriages are violative of minors' free will to choose life, it said. The authorities must focus on child marriage prevention and the protection of minors while penalising offenders as a last resort. The bench also noted that the law on Prohibition of Child Marriage has certain gaps.