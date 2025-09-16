ETV Bharat / bharat

Law Enforcing Agencies Destroyed Rs 71,600 Crore Drugs In Last 10-Years

New Delhi: Law-enforcing agencies in India have destroyed drugs worth Rs 71,600 crore in the last 10 years.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the value of drugs actually destroyed between 2004 and 2014 was Rs 8,150 crore, while during 2014 to 2025, it rose to Rs 71,600 crore.

Shah said that between 2004 and 2014, drugs worth Rs 3.63 lakh crore were disposed of, whereas between 2014 and 2025, drugs worth Rs 35.21 lakh crore were disposed of.

Shah was addressing the inaugural session of the second national conference of the Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of states and Union Territories in New Delhi.

He further stated that in 2020, 10,700 acres of land used for drug cultivation were destroyed; in 2021, 11,000 acres; in 2022, 13,000 acres; and in 2023, 31,761 acres.

“Similarly, the destruction of land used for cannabis cultivation increased from 21,000 acres to 34,000 acres. During 2004 to 2014, 1.73 lakh people were arrested, while between 2014 and 2025, 7.61 lakh people were arrested,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said that from 2004 to 2013, the quantity of drugs seized was 2.6 million kilograms, valued at Rs 40,000 crore. “From 2014 to 2025, this increased to 1 crore kilograms, valued at Rs 1.65 lakh crore. When coordinated efforts are made, success follows. We must accelerate our initiatives with a strategic approach; only then can we move much closer to realizing the vision of a drug-free India,” said Shah while addressing the gathering attended by central and state law-enforcing agencies.

Stating that a common structure and operational uniformity are very important to fight drug cartels, Shah said, “Only through the exchange of best practices and their open acceptance can state-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be developed that suit local conditions — with the national SOP forming part of those.”

He warned that without putting such a mechanism in place, we will fall far behind in this fight.