Law Enforcement Agencies Actively Pursuing All Cases Of Bomb Threats To Airlines: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government is closely monitoring the situation due to bomb threats to flights.

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Law Enforcement Agencies Actively Pursuing All Cases Of Bomb Threats To Airlines: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (ANI)

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the government is closely monitoring the situation due to bomb threats to flights and asserted that all necessary measures are taken against such activities.

Strongly condemning the recent bomb threats to Indian carriers, the minister also the Mumbai police have arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to three flights and that others responsible for disruptions will be identified and prosecuted. The law enforcement agencies are pursuing all cases actively, he said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that We are committed to maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority," he said in a statement.

As many as 19 flights of various domestic airlines have received bomb threats in three days and the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

