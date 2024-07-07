Law Commission Should Draft Crucial Bills, Not Panel With 'Part-time' Members: Chidambaram

New Delhi: A day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at him over his "part-timers" remark on the new criminal laws, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said drafting of such crucial bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission and not to a committee whose members served part-time.
Chidambaram said in a post on X that the Union home ministry constituted a committee in May 2020 for reforms of criminal laws that had a chairman, convenor and members. Its composition was changed from time to time but, in the end, the committee had a convenor and five members, the former Union home minister said.
All but one member were serving professors of various universities and served as part-time members of the committee, Chidambaram said. It is this committee that submitted drafts of the three new criminal laws, he said. Eventually, Parliament passed the laws, he added.
"I maintain that the drafting of such crucial bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission and not to a committee whose members served part time and had other responsibilities," the Congress leader said.