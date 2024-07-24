Law And Order Improved In Jammu And Kashmir After Article 370 Abrogation, Centre Claims

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir: The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has on Wednesday claimed significant improvements in Jammu and Kashmir's law and order following the abrogation of Article 370. In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the UT reported no incidents of stone-pelting since the abrogation and noted that, as of July 15, 2024, 10 security personnel and 14 civilians have been killed in the Union Territory.
"The overall law and order scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen remarkable improvement after the abrogation of Article 370," Rai said, responding to a query about recent changes in the region.
When asked about the impact on public life, Rai stated, "Post abrogation of Article 370, the UT of J&K has witnessed an era of peace, progress, and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or disturbances over the last four years."
He further highlighted that the previous practices of daily hartals, strikes, stone-pelting, and bandhs are now things of the past. Rai also noted the enthusiastic participation of J&K residents in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with record voting turnout.
Providing statistical evidence of the improvements, Rai noted several significant changes. Organized stone-pelting incidents dropped from 1,328 in 2018 to zero in both 2023 and 2024. Similarly, organized hartals decreased from 52 in 2018 to zero in 2023 and 2024. Terrorist-initiated incidents fell sharply from 228 in 2018 to 46 in 2023 and 11 in 2024.
Encounters and counter-terrorism operations also saw a decline, decreasing from 189 in 2018 to 48 in 2023 and 21 in 2024. The number of security forces killed was reduced from 91 in 2018 to 30 in 2023 and 10 in 2024. Civilian fatalities decreased from 55 in 2018 to 14 in both 2023 and 2024.
The Minister also pointed out that the improved law and order situation has attracted 2.11 crore tourists to Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, with foreign tourist arrivals increasing by 2.5 times. This stability, he said, has enabled the government to initiate and implement socio-economic development projects in the region.