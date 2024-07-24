ETV Bharat / bharat

Law And Order Improved In Jammu And Kashmir After Article 370 Abrogation, Centre Claims

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir: The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has on Wednesday claimed significant improvements in Jammu and Kashmir's law and order following the abrogation of Article 370. In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the UT reported no incidents of stone-pelting since the abrogation and noted that, as of July 15, 2024, 10 security personnel and 14 civilians have been killed in the Union Territory.

"The overall law and order scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen remarkable improvement after the abrogation of Article 370," Rai said, responding to a query about recent changes in the region.

When asked about the impact on public life, Rai stated, "Post abrogation of Article 370, the UT of J&K has witnessed an era of peace, progress, and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or disturbances over the last four years."

He further highlighted that the previous practices of daily hartals, strikes, stone-pelting, and bandhs are now things of the past. Rai also noted the enthusiastic participation of J&K residents in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with record voting turnout.