Lavatory Facility In Train Engines Becomes Distant Dream For Women Loco Pilots

New Delhi: Lack of lavatory facility in the train engines has turned into a major issue for women as well as men loco pilots in the Indian Railways as only 883 engines have this facility out of over 10,000 locomotives.

Expressing disappointment and displeasure, Ashima, an Assistant Loco Pilot, told ETV Bharat, “Being a woman, we need a safe and hygienic space for 'nature call' but during duty time we don’t get time and place for it which is so pathetic for women loco pilots like me."

Describing the plight that they have to bear, she said, “We have to travel starting station to a destination which takes at least 8-10 hours, during this period loco pilots have to control their urine pressure until the next station comes or loco running room which effect drivers' health badly especially women’s health."

The women loco pilots recently wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about their grievances and requested to provide the necessary facilities or a one-time cadre change option to women loco running staff.

"We are always afraid about our safety due to unscheduled and night duty as we don’t get a lavatory facility in locomotives due to which we hold our pee longer and always in conditions of stress. The situation turns grimmer during menstruation as women drivers are not able to change sanitary pads and even sometimes face embarrassment," read the letter sent to the PMO.

Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat, "A few years ago, in response to an RTI, the Railways had directed that the loco pilot on engine duty would go only to the crew lobby for 'nature call'. If there is no crew lobby then they will go to the station master's office only."

Sharan recalled an inhuman incident which took place a few months ago where a woman driver was not allowed to use the washroom to fresh. He alleged, "A shameful incident happened at Bhopal Division a few months ago where a woman loco pilot was not allowed to use the washroom by the Station Master which is an example of misbehaviour.”

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed the Rajya Sabha, "As on November 1, around 2,153 women loco pilots are working in Indian Railways. Loco pilots are important members of the Railway family who play pivotal roles for moving passenger and goods traffic in a safe and efficient manner. Indian Railways is committed to ensure proper working conditions for loco pilots. Further initiatives have been taken to provide waterless urinal facilities in locomotives since 2018. Till date, 883 locomotives have been fitted with waterless urinal facilities."

"If Railways wants to install urinals at loco engines it can install it in the trains but there is no clear additional budget, timing and manpower. There is fixed timing for locomotive maintenance if installation of urinals takes more time then there will be a cascading effect to delay maintenance of other locos," M P Deo, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat.