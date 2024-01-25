BJP Launches "Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai" Campaign for 2024 Elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda Thursday launched the BJP's 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai' campaign for the 2024 elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per a party statement, the 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai' campaign "has emerged organically from among the people and the BJP has adopted it in tune with the mass sentiment". "The theme of this new campaign also complements the ongoing national fervour building in consonance with the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee', mass movement," BJP said in the statement.

During the campaign launch, which was done at the First Time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), a music video was released that showcased how Prime Minister Modi has "turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality".

The BJP said it firmly believed that the campaign slogan was "not just a sentiment experienced by a few, but one that resonates with the masses". Nadda urged all party workers to make themselves resonate with the sentiment of the people and to spread awareness about this crucial campaign to every corner of the country.

"PM Modi turns dreams into reality, guaranteeing delivery on promises and dreams spanning previous generation, present generation or the future generation of Amrit Peedhi. Dreams spanning years, decades or even dreams going back to 500 years have been delivered by PM Modi," said Nadda while speaking at the launch.

"Modi government's initiatives have turned crores of dreams into reality. The youth have gained jobs through startups and entrepreneurial loans and have become Aatmnirbhar; farmers can sell their produce internationally and have been assured holistic support from Beez to Bazaar; Women now have increased representation at all levels and financial independence and are equal stakeholders in the progress of the country; the poor have been lifted pout of poverty and now have a life of dignity. There is hope for a prosperous India, with faith in PM Narendra Modi's ability to not just listen but to instinctively gauze people’s dreams and fulfil them," he said.

The campaign will have several components to it. Apart from the main song released on Thursday, which captures the work of PM Modi, a host of other collaterals are planned. Using the same campaign theme, a separate, foot-tapping massy song is also planned for release a few days later.

"Digital hoardings, display banners, and digital films and TVCs will all be released in a phased manner in the coming days. Each of these will establish the case of what PM Modi has achieved in a particular domain and therefore he has fulfilled the promise and is thus the natural choice of people, over and over again," the statement added.