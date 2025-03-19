Latin America Plays A Crucial Role In Advancing India’s Goals Of Energy Security And Diversification: Pabitra Margherita

New Delhi: With its abundant natural resources, Latin America plays a crucial role in advancing India’s goals of energy security and diversification, said Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday.

Margherita was addressing at The Raisina Dialogue-2-25 on the theme “India’s Outreach to Latin America: New Vistas for Untapped Potential”.

"Our growing diplomatic footprint in Latin American Countries (LAC) is a clear indication of India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral and regional ties. We are opening a few more missions in the LAC region. India is the fifth-largest trading partner of Brazil and Argentina," he said.

Asserting that India needs to forge agreements to enhance trade and investment for mutual growth and prosperity, Margherita said, "When we supplied vaccines and other equipment to all countries we ourselves were running short of it. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us about interdependence. It also made us realise the need for diversification, and India-LAC countries are already working on supply chain diversification which is imperative in a post-pandemic world."

Referring to India’s leading flagship products, the Minister said, "Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which offers seamless financial transactions and can be integrated into LAC’s financial systems to enhance digital banking and financial inclusion."

Presently bilateral trade between India and the LAC region is less than US $ 50 billion. In the last Conclave, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar had given ourselves a target of US $ 100 billion bilateral trade by 2027-28, honestly, given the current volatility in the market, countries adopting nationalistic and protectionist economic policies, it seems challenging and requires special efforts from our sides. India is committed to take on this challenge, and I am confident that even the LAC Region is. You have resources, we have market and scale, it is a win-win alliance, he added.

He said that India and LACs need to focus on areas such as trade, health care, pharmaceuticals, mobility and automobiles, critical minerals, green energy, sustainable infrastructure and logistics in order to achieve synergies.

"We may be located far away from each other, but we all know that we are much closer to each other than to our respective neighbours, specifically in terms of trade and commerce," said Margherita.

He said that India has a presence in almost every sector in the LAC region. "Indian companies have invested over $15 billion in key sectors, including agriculture, energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and automobiles. Our IT companies alone generate close to 40000 jobs in the LAC region," he added.

Highlighting the energy cooperation as an important pillar of India-LAC partnership, Margherita said, "India is leading the renewable energy revolution and invites LAC nations to expand cooperation through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Global Biofuel Alliance. India’s commitment to solar electrification of government buildings in CARICOM nations is just one example of how we can work together for a greener, more resilient future."

Asserting that expanding trade agreements and investment in these industries will strengthen economic ties, Margherita said, "LAC is a supplier of critical minerals like gold, copper, and lithium, essential for India’s manufacturing and energy sectors. This opens avenues for joint ventures in mineral exploration, refining, and battery technology for electric vehicles."