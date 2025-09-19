ETV Bharat / bharat

Latest Trade Negotiations With The US 'Positive And Forward Looking' , Says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the latest round of negotiations between India and the United States on trade deal were positive and forward looking.

Speaking at the weekly MEA presser, the Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have a delegation from the United States led by United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator Brenden Lynch, who had meetings with senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce on September 16 to take forward the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal with the US."



Further, he highlighted that the "discussions have been positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal, adding that it was also decided to "intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement."



Jaiswal reiterated India's long-term commitment to strengthening ties with Washington. "As far as the India-US relationship is concerned, let me tell you that we remain committed to taking this very special partnership, the comprehensive global strategic partnership that we have with the United States, forward and to newer heights," he said.



The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that a team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch, visited India on September 16. "They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said.

