Hamas Joining ISI To Create Disturbance In India: Intel

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Indian intelligence reports suggest that the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas has not only joined hands with Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to destabilise India in the west but also extended its footprint to Bangladesh in the north eastern sector.
With an aim to instigate anti-India propaganda and radicalise youths, several Hamas leaders attended meetings in Bangladesh. Coordinated by ISI, several Hamas leaders visited Bangladesh to promote jihadist ideology in India’s northeast, reports say.
Hamas leaders have attended a few meetings in Pakistan Occupied J&K (PoJK) in February, a month ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack. As per the inputs provided to the security agencies, Hamas leaders released by Israel visited Pakistan at the invitation of its government, and they were taken to PoJK.
“The event, titled “Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, promoted a narrative linking the causes of Kashmir and Palestine, calling for pan-Islamic unity against India and Israel,” a senior official from India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat, quoting from the intelligence report.
A rally was organised in Rawalakot on February 5, where Hamas leaders, including Dr Khalid Qaddoumi, Dr Naji Zaheer, Mufti Azam, and Bilal Alsallat, made their appearance.
They were also assisted by senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leaders like Talha Saif (Masood Azhar’s brother), Asghar Khan Kashmiri, and Masood Ilyas. Coordinated by ISI, several Hamas leaders visited Bangladesh on October 7 last year with an aim to spread anti-India propaganda.
The event was organised by Al Markazul Islami, a group with historical links to al-Qaeda through its founder Mufti Shahidul Islam, who had a long history in Islamist militancy. Attendees included top Hamas leaders Sheikh Khaled Quddumi, Khaled Mishal and Pakistani Islamist figures Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Fazlur Rahman.
“Taking the help of Hamas and Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the ISI is desperately trying to create unrest in India’s northeast,” the official said.
Vulnerability of India’s border with Bangladesh
Sharing a 4.096-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, the northeastern states and West Bengal remain vulnerable to illegal influx, smuggling of arms and drugs, as well as cross-border movements of anti-India activists.
The India-Bangladesh Border which is marked by difficult terrain such as hills, rivers and valleys has always been a tough challenge for the border guarding agencies.
The union ministry of home affairs has also admitted that illegal cross border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India are the major challenges before the Border Security Force (BSF).
In order to prevent illegal migration and trans-border crime , the central Government had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights, in phases. Of the total 4096.7 km of India-Bangladesh border, at least 3196.705 km has been covered by physical fencing.
Old design fences are being replaced with newly designed fences. Border fencing in some stretches could not be done due to riverine/low lying areas, habitations close to the border, pending land acquisition cases and protests by the border population, the home ministry said.
In the past, security forces in India have arrested members of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh, Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh and Ansarullah Bangla Team from different places of West Bengal, Assam and others.
Some of the proscribed terrorist and extremist groups majorly operating in Bangladesh include Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert veteran Brigadier BK Khanna said that intelligence gathering should be strengthened across the country in addition to agency to agency intelligence sharing.
“The external forces can only be successful, if they get local support. So, we need to strengthen our local intelligence network as well,” said Brigadier Khanna.
It is worth mentioning that during a security meeting held earlier in April, Home Minister Shah asked the security agencies to enhance interagency intelligence sharing.