ETV Bharat

Hamas Joining ISI To Create Disturbance In India: Intel

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Indian intelligence reports suggest that the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas has not only joined hands with Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to destabilise India in the west but also extended its footprint to Bangladesh in the north eastern sector.

With an aim to instigate anti-India propaganda and radicalise youths, several Hamas leaders attended meetings in Bangladesh. Coordinated by ISI, several Hamas leaders visited Bangladesh to promote jihadist ideology in India’s northeast, reports say.

Hamas leaders have attended a few meetings in Pakistan Occupied J&K (PoJK) in February, a month ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack. As per the inputs provided to the security agencies, Hamas leaders released by Israel visited Pakistan at the invitation of its government, and they were taken to PoJK.

“The event, titled “Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, promoted a narrative linking the causes of Kashmir and Palestine, calling for pan-Islamic unity against India and Israel,” a senior official from India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat, quoting from the intelligence report.

A rally was organised in Rawalakot on February 5, where Hamas leaders, including Dr Khalid Qaddoumi, Dr Naji Zaheer, Mufti Azam, and Bilal Alsallat, made their appearance.

They were also assisted by senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leaders like Talha Saif (Masood Azhar’s brother), Asghar Khan Kashmiri, and Masood Ilyas. Coordinated by ISI, several Hamas leaders visited Bangladesh on October 7 last year with an aim to spread anti-India propaganda.

The event was organised by Al Markazul Islami, a group with historical links to al-Qaeda through its founder Mufti Shahidul Islam, who had a long history in Islamist militancy. Attendees included top Hamas leaders Sheikh Khaled Quddumi, Khaled Mishal and Pakistani Islamist figures Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

“Taking the help of Hamas and Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the ISI is desperately trying to create unrest in India’s northeast,” the official said.

Vulnerability of India’s border with Bangladesh