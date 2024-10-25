Last Rites Of Slain Army Jawan Performed With State Honours In Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag: The last rites of slain army jawan Kaisar Ahmad Shah, who was killed by militants in the Botapathri area of North Kashmir's Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir, were performed army jawan Kaisar Ahmad Shah.

The last rites were conducted with full state honours at his native village, Wangam Shangus, on Friday evening. A pall of gloom descended on the village when the soldier's body reached his home. A large number of people attended the funeral of the army jawan; army and police officers paid tributes to the braveheart during a wreath-laying ceremony in Shangus Anantnag.

The 26-year-old army jawan Kaisar Shah was killed when unknown militants attacked an army vehicle near Gulmarg's Bota Pathri six km from world famous tourist spot Gulmarg. Two soldiers and two army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured.

Read more: JK Ganderbal Tunnel Terror Attack: 7 Including Doctor Killed; Pakistan's TRF Claims Responsibility