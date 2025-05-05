ETV Bharat / bharat

Last Rites Of Baba Shivanand, Padma Shri Awardee, To Be Held With Full State Honours

Baba Shivanand passed away at the age of 128 due to health complications in Varanasi on Saturday evening.

File photo of Baba Shivanand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

Varanasi: A consensus has been reached on performing the last rites of renowned spiritual guru and yoga practitioner Baba Shivanand, who passed away at the age of 128 in Varanasi, at Harishchandra ghat on Monday evening. Preparations are on to perform his last rites with full state honours.

Earlier, there was a disagreement between his followers and the district administration over cremation but officials claimed it has been resolved.

Baba Shivanand, a Padma Shri awardee, was admitted to BHU Hospital on April 30 after experiencing health issues and died on Saturday night.

After Baba Shivanand's demise, his followers expressed their desire to build his 'samadhi' but the administration pressed on cremation. Also, two sites were discussed for the samadhi, one near the Shulkeshwar Mahadev temple and the other at a flat in Kabir Nagar colony, which Baba Shivnand's London-based disciple Dr Sharmila Singh wanted to donate. After discussing for two days, a consensus has been reached at the administrative level to perform the last rites at Harishchandra Ghat, officials said.

Baba Shivanand's disciple Sanjay Sarvajan said they have sought permission from the administration for 'bhu samadhi' (a tradition where the body is buried in a pit rather than cremated) and talks are also being held with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister but no place has been fixed yet. "We want his samadhi to be built so that his followers and devotees can stay close to him," he said.

Baba Shivanand's followers have reached Varanasi from different parts of the country including Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nepal, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh to pay their last respects.

Administrative officials refused to make any official comment in this matter but preparations have been started for conducting Baba Shivanand's last rites at Harishchandra ghat between 5 and 6 pm on Monday, which his devotees reportedly have agreed.

