ETV Bharat / bharat

Last Chance For DU Admissions: Mop-Up Round Sees Huge Demand

New Delhi: The admission process for undergraduate courses at Delhi University is in its final phase. At least 9,116 students have registered online in the mop-up round organised for the 4,759 seats left vacant in 16 colleges after the spot round. This round provides students with an opportunity to take admission in 311-course combinations.

The last date to register for admission in the mop-up was Sunday (September 29) till 11.59 PM. Now, students can register from 5:00 PM today onwards to choose the college and course of their choice till Wednesday 11.59 PM.

The college will start the admission process on October 3, and students can finalise the process of admission to the colleges and deposit fees till October 6.

In this mop-up round, those students are being given a chance who have not yet gotten admission to any course or college. These admissions will be given only based on Class 12th marks. So, it is important for the students seeking admission to know in which colleges and which courses they have the option of taking admission in the mop-up round.

List Of Colleges On CSAS Portal