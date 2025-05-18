Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Killed By Unidentified Gunmen In Sindh

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials here said.

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said.

Besides masterminding the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001.

A few days ago, three terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Shukroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, sources said. This was part of a widening crackdown on terrorists believed to be responsible for last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the Police officials, the gunfight began as a joint team consisting of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was carrying out a cordon and search operation during the early morning hours after receiving intelligence about the presence of the terrorists in the forested Kellar region.