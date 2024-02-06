Former Army Man Allegedly Operating LeT Module in J&K Arrested in Delhi

Srinagar/New Delhi: The Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that it apprehended a retired army man who allegedly acted as a key conspirator in a recently busted Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The accused identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kupwara's Karnah, was arrested by Delhi Police on February 4 at the New Delhi Railway Station when he was attempting to flee, a Delhi police spokesperson said in a statement. Riyaz, according to Delhi Police, had retired from the Indian Army on January 31 last year. The statement did not confirm what post he had served in the Army.

Tis Hazari Court, later in the day, handed Riyaz to Jammu and Kashmir Police on transit remand. Riyaz, allegedly involved in conspiring with two other Karnah residents Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, aimed at receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC) through terrorist handlers, it said.

Specific information was received on February 4 from Jammu & Kashmir investigation agencies identifying Riyaz as a wanted individual in connection with the recently busted terror module in Karnah, the statement added. The module involved the arrest of five individuals by J&K Police and the recovery of incriminating materials including AK rifles and other ammunition.

The statement emphasized that Riyaz was suspected to be on the run and was anticipated to reach New Delhi Railway Station in the early hours of February 4. Sensing the gravity of the situation, a dedicated team was swiftly constituted and deployed at key entry, exit, and strategic points within the New Delhi Railway Station premises.

"The alert police staff acted promptly, identifying and apprehending Riyaz Ahmad when he was attempting to escape through Exit Gate No 1 in the early morning hours. After intensive interrogation, it was revealed that Ahmad, accompanied by his friend Altaf, had boarded the Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur, reaching Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at approximately 3 PM on February 3. From there, they took an auto to reach the NDRS, where Ahmad had plans to relocate to another hideout."

Riyaz Ahmad Rather is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, both of whom were previously apprehended by the J&K Police. Both Riyaz Ahmad and Altaf had retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023, the spokesperson said in the statement.

The police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from Ahmad's possession. He has been arrested under the appropriate sections of the law, and J&K Police officials have been duly informed for further necessary action. The investigation into the matter continues to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.