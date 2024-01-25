Large Hindu Temple Existed at the Site of Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI Report

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, reading out the report during a press conference in Varanasi on Thursday.

Varanasi: A Hindu temple existed before the construction of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stated in the survey it carried out on the orders of the district courts passed in June last year.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case, read out the report during a press conference here. "The ASI survey report's conclusion reads 'it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of existing structure'," Jain said.

"The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI..." he added.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the 839-page-long ASI survey states that the dome of the mosque is only 350 years old. It also says the western wall was built in Nagara style and is 5,000 years ago. The report says 1,000-year-old remains are under the wall. Significantly, the report claims broken idols of Hanuman and Ganesh were found during the survey. ASI admitted that this is an old structure, on top of which a new structure was built.

Earlier in the day, 11 people, including from both the Hindu and Muslim sides, had applied for copies of the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Thursday.

Following an order of the district court passed on July 21 last year, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. "11 persons have applied from both sides for copies of ASI survey report," another counsel representing the Hindu said.

Advocates representing the five petitioners from the Hindu side, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, Kashi Vishwanath Trust, the state government, the chief secretary, the home secretary and the Varanasi district magistrate had applied for the copy of the survey report.

On Wednesday, District Judge A K Vishvesh ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex will be given to both the Hindu and Muslim sides. After hearing the matter, Judge Vishvesh said both the parties to the suit must be provided copies of the survey report filed by the ASI in the court so that they can file objections against it.

The court also allowed the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, Varanasi DM and the state's home secretary to get a copy of the ASI survey report. The court passed the order on a petition filed by Rakhi Singh and others. The survey was ordered by the court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. The ASI had submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18. (With Agency inputs)