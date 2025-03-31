'Lapses Committed By Officer In Sealing & Storage Of 600 Kg Ganja': SC Acquits Three Men In NDPS case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has acquitted three men, accused in a narcotics case, saying that the lapses were committed by the investigating officer in seizing and sealing of the alleged contraband, 600 kgs of dry ganja, as well as storage, prior to the samples being produced in court.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said, in the present case, from the evidence on record, it can be seen and it is clear that the seized contraband was not properly sealed. The bench noted the incident was of June 8, 2010, and the contraband was produced in court for the first time on July 3, 2010.

"Coupled with this is the fact of the seized contraband not being produced before the trial court prior to 3rd July, 2010. It is difficult to accept the prosecution case that though there may not have been strict compliance of standing order No.1/89, the seized contraband was not tampered at all," said the bench, in its judgment delivered on March 25.

The bench said keeping of the seized contraband by the investigating officer in a separate room in his office for fifteen days could give rise to an allegation that the seized contraband was by itself substituted and some other items planted to falsely implicate the accused.

The bench emphasised that to avoid suspicious circumstances and to ensure fair procedure in respect of search and seizure, it is always desirable to follow the standing order which provides suitable guidance for the officers investigating crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The bench said should there be any departure, the same must be based on justifiable and reasonable grounds. "We are satisfied, on appreciation of the evidence on record, that the possibility of tampering during this fifteen-day period cannot be totally ruled out and that not only has there been no substantial compliance of the standing order, the departure has also not been justified," said the bench.

The bench said it is apparent from the materials on record that there has been clear non-compliance with the provisions contained in Section 52-A of the NDPS Act. "Either possibly due to lack of experience of the investigating officer or his lack of knowledge of the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, there were lapses which were duly noted by the sessions judge," said the bench.

"Thus, we are unable to hold that there was primary and reliable evidence before the trial court in respect of the offence committed. The onus of proving that compliance with Section 52-A did not affect the case of the prosecution has not been duly discharged by the prosecution," said the bench, giving the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The apex court allowed the appeal filed by Surepally Srinivas and others and set aside the judgment of conviction and order on sentence passed by the sessions judge, which was affirmed by the Telangana High Court.

The bench, citing ‘Bharat Ambale Vs State of Chattisgarh' (2025), said this court held that the purport of Section 52- A, NDPS Act read with Standing Order No 1/89 extends beyond mere disposal and destruction of seized contraband and serves a broader purpose of strengthening the evidentiary framework under the NDPS Act.

"This decision stresses upon the fact that what is to be seen is whether there has been substantial compliance with the mandate of Section 52-A and if not, the prosecution must satisfy the court that such non-compliance does not affect its case against the accused," the bench said.