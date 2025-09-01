Landslides Kill Seven Amid Heavy Rain Forecast In Himachal, Uttarakhand

Shimla/Dehradun: At least seven persons have been killed and several others injured in four separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and next few days as India Meteorological Department (IMD), issuing a red alert for both the states, has warned of heavy showers till September 2-3.
Forecast For Himachal
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla, there is a likelihood of heavy rains across several districts in Himachal. For Monday, a red warning has been sounded in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while an orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued in Solan.
During the next 24 hours (Sept 2), the IMD said, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi are under red alert, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti will be under an orange alert, with yellow warning continuing in Solan.
Schools Closed In 9 Districts
In view of the heavy rain forecast, district administrations have ordered all private and government educational institutions, including schools and colleges, to remain closed today in nine districts including Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Kullu. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid threat of landslides, flash floods and waterloggingm, said authorities.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Torul S Ravish said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecast and IMD warning, orders have been issued to keep educational institutions closed in various subdivisions of the district. The IMD has issued an orange alert for September 1 and a red alert for September 2 in Kullu. This decision on closure has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the students."
In Mandi district, where IMD has issued red alert for September 1 and 2, all educational institutions will remain closed today except IIT and health institutions. Similarly, in Bilaspur, all private and government educational institutions will be shut except residential colleges and medical institutions. For Bilaspur, the IMD has issued a red alert for today and an orange alert for September 2.
3 Dead In Two Separate Incidents
Incessant heavy rainfall for the last 22 hours has caused massive devastation in Shimla district, triggering landslides which claimed three lives on Monday. In Junga tehsil, a massive landslide buried the house of one Virendra Kumar (35), leaving him and his 10-year-old daughter dead. His wife fortunately survived the mishap as she was away. In Kotkhai's Chol village, 70-year-old Kalavati died after being trapped under debris when her house was hit by a landslide.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap assured all possible help to the affected families, and urged people to avoid slope or vulnerable areas during heavy rains.
Forecast For Uttarakhand
Following prediction of extremely heavy rains to very heavy rain for the next two days, the meteorological centre has issued red and orange alerts for most places in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed officials to remain alert round the clock and take necessary steps to ensure safety of citizens.
Dhami has asked the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to monitor the situation, given the possibility of landslides and waterlogging in many areas. He also took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas and directed the commissioners of both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to work expeditiously for the rehabilitation of the affected people.
In Uttarakhand, a red alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar for Monday, in view of extremely heavy rain forecast at some places and heavy to very heavy rain at some places. For September 2, the Met office has issued an orange alert for very heavy to heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts.
After the forecast, schools have been closed in many districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat.
Falling Boulders Kill 4
In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a Bolero vehicle carrying 11 pilgrims from Uttarkashi was hit by falling boulders near Munkatiya sliding zone between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least two persons dead. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was crushed, killing Rita (30) and Chandra Singh (50) on the spot. Three persons including Naveen Singh Rawat (35), Mamta (29) and Pratibha (25) have sustained injuries. While the condition of Naveen and Mamta is stated to be critical, Pratibha escaped with minor injuries.
Soon after the mishap, locals rushed to the spot along with SDRF personnel and managed to pull the injured out of the vehicle. All those injured were shifted to Sonprayag Hospital. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar informed that the accident occurred at around 7:15 AM when huge stones broke off the hillside and crushed the vehicle.
"The tragic incident occurred in Munkatiya Sliding Zone area between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the route to Kedarnath Dham, where a Max Bolero vehicle came under the impact of stones falling from the hilltop. Two occupants of the vehicle died and three persons were injured," said Rudraprayag Police.
In another similar incident, two persons including a woman died on Sunday due to heavy rains in Tehri district. The mishap occurred when the duo, on a two-wheeler, was hit by stones on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in the Narendranagar area, police said. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Jain (25) of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and Rajni Rawat, a resident of Kotdwar in Pauri district.
