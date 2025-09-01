ETV Bharat / bharat

Landslides Kill Seven Amid Heavy Rain Forecast In Himachal, Uttarakhand

Two pilgrims killed, three injured in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by falling boulders. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla/Dehradun: At least seven persons have been killed and several others injured in four separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and next few days as India Meteorological Department (IMD), issuing a red alert for both the states, has warned of heavy showers till September 2-3.

Forecast For Himachal

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla, there is a likelihood of heavy rains across several districts in Himachal. For Monday, a red warning has been sounded in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while an orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued in Solan.

During the next 24 hours (Sept 2), the IMD said, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi are under red alert, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti will be under an orange alert, with yellow warning continuing in Solan.

Schools Closed In 9 Districts

In view of the heavy rain forecast, district administrations have ordered all private and government educational institutions, including schools and colleges, to remain closed today in nine districts including Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Kullu. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid threat of landslides, flash floods and waterloggingm, said authorities.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Torul S Ravish said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecast and IMD warning, orders have been issued to keep educational institutions closed in various subdivisions of the district. The IMD has issued an orange alert for September 1 and a red alert for September 2 in Kullu. This decision on closure has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the students."

In Mandi district, where IMD has issued red alert for September 1 and 2, all educational institutions will remain closed today except IIT and health institutions. Similarly, in Bilaspur, all private and government educational institutions will be shut except residential colleges and medical institutions. For Bilaspur, the IMD has issued a red alert for today and an orange alert for September 2.

3 Dead In Two Separate Incidents

Incessant heavy rainfall for the last 22 hours has caused massive devastation in Shimla district, triggering landslides which claimed three lives on Monday. In Junga tehsil, a massive landslide buried the house of one Virendra Kumar (35), leaving him and his 10-year-old daughter dead. His wife fortunately survived the mishap as she was away. In Kotkhai's Chol village, 70-year-old Kalavati died after being trapped under debris when her house was hit by a landslide.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap assured all possible help to the affected families, and urged people to avoid slope or vulnerable areas during heavy rains.