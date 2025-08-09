Landslide Shuts Bengal-Sikkim Highway Day After Reopening

Kalimpong: National Highway 10, the “lifeline” route connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was shut again Saturday after a fresh landslide blocked the road at several places. It was reopened on Friday after remaining closed for eight days.
The fresh landslide following overnight rains hit at the 29-mile mark, leading to the collapse of a section of the highway, police said. “Today, new reports of landslides have been received. That is why traffic movement is controlled,” Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Srihari Pandey said.
“All vehicles were being diverted to Sikkim via Sevak, Gaubathan and Alagara, causing heavy congestion,” he said.
Amid the blockage, tour operators expressed concern over repeated disruptions during the tourist season.
Landslides also blocked the Mirik-Kurseong road Saturday morning, after heavy rains damaged trees, which fell across the route. Officials said the clearing operation was started immediately, and it was still on at the time of filing of this report.
Earlier in the week, a landslide damaged slope protection at Tunnel No. 7 on the under-construction Sevak-Rangpo railway line in Rabijhora, they said.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next six days in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. It also forecast thunderstorms at several places.
Separately, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, rescue work continues in the village of Dharli after flash floods and landslides wiped out homes earlier this week. Several residents remain missing, and multiple bodies have been recovered.
