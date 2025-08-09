ETV Bharat / bharat

Landslide Shuts Bengal-Sikkim Highway Day After Reopening

Kalimpong: National Highway 10, the “lifeline” route connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was shut again Saturday after a fresh landslide blocked the road at several places. It was reopened on Friday after remaining closed for eight days.

The fresh landslide following overnight rains hit at the 29-mile mark, leading to the collapse of a section of the highway, police said. “Today, new reports of landslides have been received. That is why traffic movement is controlled,” Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Srihari Pandey said.

“All vehicles were being diverted to Sikkim via Sevak, Gaubathan and Alagara, causing heavy congestion,” he said.

Amid the blockage, tour operators expressed concern over repeated disruptions during the tourist season.