Landslide Disrupts Rail Services On Pathankot-Jammu Route; Many Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated
Published : October 11, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that it has fully cancelled several trains while some will run on a shorter route over the next few days owing to a landslide and a repair work on Pathankot–Jammu Tawi railway section.
Due to misalignment of Bridge No. 17 on the down line of Northern Railway's Kathua-Madhopur Punjab and obstruction due to landslides on the Pathankot-Jammu Tawi section, services of several trains will be fully or partially affected. The details are as follows:
Trains Cancelled
1. Train No. 19027, Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Express, will remain cancelled on October 11.
2. Train No. 19028, Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Express, cancelled for October 13.
3. Train No. 19415, Sabarmati-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express, cancelled for October 12.
4. Train No. 19416, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Sabarmati Express, scheduled for October 14, 2025, is cancelled.
5. Train No. 19107, Bhavnagar Terminus-MCTM Udhampur Express, is cancelled until further notice.
6. Train No. 19108, MCTM Udhampur-Bhavnagar Terminus Express, is cancelled until further notice.
Partially Cancelled/Short Terminated/Short Originated Trains
1. Train No. 19027, Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Express, will be short-terminated at Ludhiana station from October 18, 2025, until further notice, and will be partially cancelled between Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.
2. Train No. 19028, Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Express, will be short-originated from Ludhiana instead of Jammu Tawi, from October 20, 2025, until further notice, and will be partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi and Ludhiana.
3. Train No. 19415, Sabarmati-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra, will be short terminated at Amritsar station from October 19, 2025, until further notice, and will be partially cancelled between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra.
4. Train No. 19416, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Sabarmati Express, will be short originated from Amritsar instead of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra from October 21, 2025, until further notice, and will be partially cancelled between Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra and Amritsar.
5. Train No. 19223, Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi, will be short terminated at Firozpur Cantt station until October 15, 2025, and will be partially cancelled between Firozpur Cantt and Jammu Tawi.
6. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi - Sabarmati Express will be short originated from Firozpur Cantt. instead of Jammu Tawi till 15th October 2025 and the train will be partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi and Firozpur.
For detailed information regarding stoppages and timetable of the trains, passengers are advised to visit the official website of Indian Railways: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.
