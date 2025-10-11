ETV Bharat / bharat

Landslide Disrupts Rail Services On Pathankot-Jammu Route; Many Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated

Landslide Disrupts Rail Services On Pathankot-Jammu Route; Many Trains Cancelled For Next Few Days ( File Photo/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that it has fully cancelled several trains while some will run on a shorter route over the next few days owing to a landslide and a repair work on Pathankot–Jammu Tawi railway section.

Passengers have been advised to check train schedules before start of their journey.

Due to misalignment of Bridge No. 17 on the down line of Northern Railway's Kathua-Madhopur Punjab and obstruction due to landslides on the Pathankot-Jammu Tawi section, services of several trains will be fully or partially affected. The details are as follows:

Trains Cancelled

1. Train No. 19027, Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Express, will remain cancelled on October 11.

2. Train No. 19028, Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Express, cancelled for October 13.

3. Train No. 19415, Sabarmati-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express, cancelled for October 12.

4. Train No. 19416, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Sabarmati Express, scheduled for October 14, 2025, is cancelled.

5. Train No. 19107, Bhavnagar Terminus-MCTM Udhampur Express, is cancelled until further notice.