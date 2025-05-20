Landslide Brings Traffic To A Halt On Adi Kailash Road

Pithoragarh: A massive landslide on the Adi Kailash route near Elagarh in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has resulted in big boulders coming onto the road, blocking the traffic flow. The personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to open the road.

The closure of the road has resulted in the locals, as well as devotees heading to Adi Kailash, getting stuck. There are long lines of vehicles on both sides waiting for the road to open.

The BRO has deputed a team to the spot, which is trying to open the road with the help of excavators. Some people have been trying to cross the site, taking a huge risk.

According to the latest information available, the road has been opened to the extent that the traffic flow has resumed slightly.

Dharchula’s Sub Divisional Magistrate Manjit Singh reached the spot along with the Police in-charge Vijendra Sah and took stock of the situation. The Police have rescued the tourists trapped in the landslide-affected zone and moved them to safer locations. There has been no loss of life reported till now.

Manjit Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav have appealed to the travellers to maintain calm and stay at safe locations till the road is opened fully. The road is expected to open fully by late night. "The work to open the road is going on at war footing," said Manjit Singh.

A large number of tourists and devotees go to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat during these days. Even Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president and central minister JP Nadda returned from this area after a two-day visit on Monday.

This road is the lifeline for villagers residing close to the Tibet border. It is used by travellers going to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat and Kailash Mansarovar.