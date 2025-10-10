Land Rights To Take Centre Stage In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Amid ‘Dispossession’ Fears
Both ruling and opposition legislators are planning to introduce private members’ bills seeking to restore old land laws and prevent arbitrary evictions of residents.
Srinagar: In the upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the protection of land rights for residents is expected to dominate the nine-day proceedings. Both ruling and opposition legislators are set to introduce their respective private members' bills.
The ruling National Conference legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, has submitted ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants (Restoration and Protection) Bill, 2025’, aimed at repealing the Grant Rules 2022. The rules cleared in the absence of an elected government during the Lieutenant Governor’s rule allowed eviction of occupants whose leases expired. Also, it allowed a fresh auction and participation of outsiders in the bids.
“The land rules were arbitrarily changed in 2022 without the concurrence of the legislature. Now, the bill is aimed at the restoration of the Land Grants Act 1960, which protects occupants from dispossession of their properties. It is a historic act and protects all,” Sadiq told ETV Bharat.
Likewise, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para has submitted a bill titled Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill 2025, also known as the ‘anti-bulldozer bill’, for discussion in the coming session of the House. The proposed legislation is meant to regularise land holdings of people, families and institutions which have owned these lands for the last three decades.
The bill, according to Para, is aimed at securing ownership rights, preventing arbitrary evictions and ensuring social and economic stability across Jammu and Kashmir.
The protection of land rights has been necessitated following the expiry of leases of properties, including some heritage hotels in Gulmarg, since 2018. More than 50 hotels are up for auction in the popular tourist destination as their leases have expired, with two occupants evicted this year.
“The Gulmarg is a case in point where hoteliers are on the verge of losing rights over the properties they occupied for decades. The bill mimics the Roshni Act," Para told ETV Bharat.
In 2001, the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah enacted the State Land Act (vesting of ownership to occupant), 2001, commonly called the Roshni Act. It allowed the J&K government to grant ownership rights to unauthorised occupants of state land till 1990.
The government had estimated it would raise Rs 25,448 crore by transferring land to occupants against payment at the market rates prevailing in 1990. The funds generated through the scheme were meant to finance power projects in the electricity-deficient state; hence the name ‘Roshni Act’.
In 2004, under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s government, the cut-off date for the scheme was relaxed; later, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad extended the cut-off date even further, till 2007. However, according to a 2014 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, only Rs 76.24 crore was raised, with gross irregularities in transfers also being identified. Factors like these led the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to strike down the Act in October 2020 and order a CBI probe into wrongdoing by officials in implementing the Act. All allotments under the Act were declared ‘void ab initio from the very inception’.
“My bill aims to revive the 1960 Act that governed leases and grants of government land across the Union Territory,” said Sadiq, who is also Chief Spokesperson of the ruling National Conference.
But Para questions the ruling legislator's private bill, asking why the government is not proposing legislation on this vital issue when people are facing dispossession. Though legislators are not supposed to disclose the bill before the House, Sadiq says PDP tried to garner headlines with their ‘anti-bulldozer bill’, prompting him to clarify he had already submitted the bill for the restoration of land grants on September 29.
What is a private member's bill?
The process of lawmaking begins with the introduction of a bill. A bill can be introduced by a minister or a legislator. In the former case, it is called a government bill, and a private member's bill in the latter case. Both the proposed legislations submitted in the J&K Assembly are private members' bills, and records show three bills have been passed, with the last being the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personnel Law Application Act, 2007. The procedure demands that the private members' bills are to be debated, subject to clearance by the J&K Law Department.
Previously, the private members' bills have rarely passed in the House, as these bills lack numbers in the House. Legal experts point out the demoted powers of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, where a bill, even if passed by the majority, requires the LG’s nod. The J&K Reorganisation Act allows the LG to either uphold or reserve his approval or send it to the President.
But Sadiq notes that the government can adopt the bill or table their own, given the issue, saying, “The aim is restoration of the Land Grants Act. But the PDP finds fault in everything we do.”
