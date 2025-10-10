ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Rights To Take Centre Stage In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Amid ‘Dispossession’ Fears

Srinagar: In the upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the protection of land rights for residents is expected to dominate the nine-day proceedings. Both ruling and opposition legislators are set to introduce their respective private members' bills.

The ruling National Conference legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, has submitted ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants (Restoration and Protection) Bill, 2025’, aimed at repealing the Grant Rules 2022. The rules cleared in the absence of an elected government during the Lieutenant Governor’s rule allowed eviction of occupants whose leases expired. Also, it allowed a fresh auction and participation of outsiders in the bids.

“The land rules were arbitrarily changed in 2022 without the concurrence of the legislature. Now, the bill is aimed at the restoration of the Land Grants Act 1960, which protects occupants from dispossession of their properties. It is a historic act and protects all,” Sadiq told ETV Bharat.

Likewise, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para has submitted a bill titled Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill 2025, also known as the ‘anti-bulldozer bill’, for discussion in the coming session of the House. The proposed legislation is meant to regularise land holdings of people, families and institutions which have owned these lands for the last three decades.

The bill, according to Para, is aimed at securing ownership rights, preventing arbitrary evictions and ensuring social and economic stability across Jammu and Kashmir.

The protection of land rights has been necessitated following the expiry of leases of properties, including some heritage hotels in Gulmarg, since 2018. More than 50 hotels are up for auction in the popular tourist destination as their leases have expired, with two occupants evicted this year.

“The Gulmarg is a case in point where hoteliers are on the verge of losing rights over the properties they occupied for decades. The bill mimics the Roshni Act," Para told ETV Bharat.

In 2001, the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah enacted the State Land Act (vesting of ownership to occupant), 2001, commonly called the Roshni Act. It allowed the J&K government to grant ownership rights to unauthorised occupants of state land till 1990.