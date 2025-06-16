ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Mafias Are Active Within Prayagraj Development Authority area, Police Stations Asked to Register FIRs

Relatives of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf are allegedly running the land mafia syndicates

Fie picture of Atiq Ahmed eliminated earlier
Fie picture of Atiq Ahmed eliminated earlierEtv Bharat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

Prayagraj: Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have urged several police stations falling within the jurisdiction of the PDA to register FIRs against illegal plotting and selling of lands by organized groups.

At least 7 cases have already been registered in Airport police station and one in Kareli police station regarding illegal dealings in land.

Dr. Amit Pal Sharma, vice president of the PDA says that strict legal action is also being taken against those involved in illegal plotting of land. Police have also been asked to demolish any plotting attempt like constructing pillars or other demarcations.

According to PDA sources who did not want to be identified after the death of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, their relatives and henchmen are engaged in the business of illegal plotting. Despite the demolition action of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), the process of selling land illegally continues.

The latest case is related to Bhiti Uparhar, Gauspur Kathula and Kareli area, where FIR has been lodged against Atiq's brother-in-law's brother Imran Janu, gang member JP Dubey and many others. On the complaint of PDA building inspector Kunwar Anand.

About seven cases have been registered in Airport police station and one in Kareli police station.

The areas where such illegal land dealings have been noticed are Bhiti Uparhar where Imran Janu, Dr. Kamran were allegedly involved I the clandestine deals.

According to reports with the PDA illegal plotting was being done in Gauspur Kathula by Suraj, Vijay.

In Ainuddinpur of Kareli illegal plotting was done by Wasis. Activities of similar nature have been reported against Shaha alias Pipalgaon and JP Dubey and Kishan Lal near Bharat Gas Godown.

Finally, many names including Madan Singh, Maidan Singh, Atiq alias Punjabi surfaced on the new airport road.

Joint campaign of police and revenue department:

Police will now investigate the lands of illegal plotting in collaboration with PDA and Revenue Department. It will be ascertained whether these lands are government owned or not. Details of agricultural or other purpose lands are being extracted on the basis of land records - Gata number.

Repeated demolition, yet mafia's game continues: Even after the action of PDA, land mafia is getting construction done again. Illegal plotting is being done indiscriminately in areas like Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau, Jhalwa. PDA is now going to tighten the legal screws by making a list of more than land mafia operators.

