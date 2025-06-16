ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Mafias Are Active Within Prayagraj Development Authority area, Police Stations Asked to Register FIRs

Prayagraj: Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have urged several police stations falling within the jurisdiction of the PDA to register FIRs against illegal plotting and selling of lands by organized groups.

At least 7 cases have already been registered in Airport police station and one in Kareli police station regarding illegal dealings in land.

Dr. Amit Pal Sharma, vice president of the PDA says that strict legal action is also being taken against those involved in illegal plotting of land. Police have also been asked to demolish any plotting attempt like constructing pillars or other demarcations.

According to PDA sources who did not want to be identified after the death of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, their relatives and henchmen are engaged in the business of illegal plotting. Despite the demolition action of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), the process of selling land illegally continues.

The latest case is related to Bhiti Uparhar, Gauspur Kathula and Kareli area, where FIR has been lodged against Atiq's brother-in-law's brother Imran Janu, gang member JP Dubey and many others. On the complaint of PDA building inspector Kunwar Anand.

The areas where such illegal land dealings have been noticed are Bhiti Uparhar where Imran Janu, Dr. Kamran were allegedly involved I the clandestine deals.