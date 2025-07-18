Land-For-Jobs Scam: SC Declines To Pause Trial Court Proceedings Against Lalu Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to put on hold the proceedings of the trial court against former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI's land-for-jobs case

The matter came before a bench comprising Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Yadav, and additional solicitor general S V Raju represented the CBI, before the apex court. The bench asked the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing on his plea for quashing of the CBI FIR and granted an exemption from appearance to Yadav before the trial court in the case.

During the hearing, Sibal insisted that the high court should hear his client. The bench replied that the high court will hear you and added, “We will protect you by saying that your presence may not be taken into consideration (because of your age). We will say your presence may be dispensed with. We will request the high court to expedite the hearing and dispose of it…We cannot give you a finding now”, said the bench.

Sibal urged the bench to set aside the observation part of the charge. The bench did not agree with this contention. "This appeal is against the interim order. We are not inclined to interfere in the same except by observing that at the time of disposal of final matter, the observation made in the impugned judgment will not stand in the way…..appellant may not be present, therefore his appearance is dispensed of”, said the bench, in its order.

The Delhi High Court on May 29 had said there were no compelling reasons to stay the proceedings. The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing the FIR filed by the central agency and scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 12.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It occurred during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.