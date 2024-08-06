ETV Bharat / bharat

Land-for-Jobs Scam: ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Lalu Prasad, Son Tejashwi Yadav

By PTI

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

A supplementary charge sheet has been filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-job scam case.

A supplementary charge sheet has been filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-job scam case.
Lalu Prasad with Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)

The ED's case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to the ED.





