Land-For-Jobs Case: Lalu Yadav Says CBI FIR Filed Without Sanction, Urges Delhi High Court To Quash It

New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday sought quashing of the CBI FIR in the land-for-jobs scam case, arguing in the Delhi High Court that it was registered without requisite sanction.

Yadav's counsel argued before Justice Ravinder Dudeja that the CBI investigation was 'illegal.' "CBI registered the FIR without mandatory sanction under the PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act. That makes the entire investigation illegal. In the absence of the sanction, the investigation could not have begun. Entire proceedings are wrong," senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued.

Sibal said a sanction was required for Yadav as he was then discharging official duties as the Railways Minister. "We are challenging the lack of sanctions. They could not have initiated the FIR. Investigation cannot start. We are only interested in setting aside the RC," he added.

The CBI, meanwhile, accused Yadav of not completing his argument on the charge before the trial court "on purpose". "Arguments will be complete tomorrow before the trial court. On purpose, they're not completing their arguments before the trial court," the CBI counsel said.

The judge observed that the lack of sanction "even if accepted, would apply only to offences under the PC Act, not IPC". The hearing will continue on September 25. The Supreme Court, on July 18, refused to stay the trial court proceedings in the case, following a high court decision on May 29 that did not find a "compelling reason" to keep up the proceedings.