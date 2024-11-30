Land-For-Job Case Hearing Postponed, Next Hearing On December 23

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has postponed the hearing of the Land-for-Job case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered the next hearing of the case on December 23. During the hearing on Saturday, the lawyers appearing on behalf of the accused said that it would take time for them to examine the documents of about 10,000 pages presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After that, the court ordered the next hearing of the case on December 23.

On October 7, seven accused, including Lalu Prasad were granted bail: On October 25, the court directed the accused to match the documents received by them with the charge sheet filed in the court. In this case, on October 7, the court granted bail to seven accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The court had granted bail to all the accused on a bond of Rs 1 lakh each. In this case, on March 7, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Heema Yadav and Hridayananda Chaudhary in the ED case.

11 names included in ED's chargesheet: The court took cognizance of the first supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED on September 18. The court had issued summons to seven accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear in the court. The accused to whom the court has issued summons include Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, Kiran Devi, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai and Dharmendra Singh.

The ED had filed the first supplementary chargesheet in this case on August 6. In the ED chargesheet, it has named 11 people as the accused. Ninety-six documents have been presented as evidence in the chargesheet. On March 7, the court granted bail to four, including Rabri Devi in ​​the ED case.

It may be recalled that on March 7, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and Hridayananda Chaudhary in the ED case. In this case, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by ED on January 27. On January 9, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this case and arrested Amit Katyal in this case.

The CBI registered a case before the ED in this matter. On October 4, 2023, the court granted bail to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Rabri Devi in the CBI case. The court took cognizance of the CBI's second chargesheet, filed on September 22, 2023. On July 3, 2023, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet, and on February 27, 2023, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet against all accused, including the three mentioned. In the Land for Jobs case, the CBI filed a chargesheet on October 7, 2022, against 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti.

