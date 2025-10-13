ETV Bharat / bharat

'Land Acquisition Can’t Be Challenged After Compensation Is Accepted': SC On Company’s Plea Regarding Singur Land

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that land acquired for Tata Motors' 'Nano' car project in Singur, West Bengal, will not be restored to the industrial entities which were operating there prior to the acquisition.

The apex court set aside a decision of the Calcutta High Court to restore land to a private company based on the 2016 Kedar Nath Yadav vs State of West Bengal precedent, whereby the land acquisition proceedings for establishing the manufacturing plant of TATA Motors’ were quashed.

The apex court said the 2016 verdict was anchored on the premise that the acquisition disproportionately affected vulnerable communities lacking financial resources and institutional access to challenge governmental action.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, citing the 2016 ruling, said it provided a targeted remedy for farmers and was not a general right for commercial entities, which accepted the acquisition for a decade. “In view of the above analysis, we hold that the reasoning in Kedar Nath Yadav (2016) does not enure to the benefit of respondent no.1 (a commercial entity). The restoration remedy was conceived for disadvantaged farming communities, not as general restitution for all affected parties”, said the apex court.

The bench said the acquisition attained finality qua respondent no 1 through its own inaction and it remained silent for an entire decade from 2006 to 2016, making no attempt to challenge the acquisition despite the award being passed on September 25, 2006.

The bench said once the proceedings conclude in the award and possession is taken without challenge, the court would not entertain any belated grievance from the interested person. “In stark contrast, affected farmers brought their plight before the high court through PIL in November, 2006 itself— challenging procedural violations at the earliest opportunity. Hence, respondent no.1 cannot now seek parity and question what had been conclusively settled”, said the apex court.

The bench held that respondent No.1 cannot claim the benefit of this court's directions in Kedar Nath Yadav, and added, “having accepted monetary settlement without challenge and remained passive during litigation spanning several years, it cannot now seek benefits from relief secured by others”. “The confluence of its commercial status, nature of the relief, and the practical impossibility of restoration due to intervening modifications collectively defeats this claim”, said the bench.

The bench said permitting industrial entities to claim restoration benefits from litigation they chose not to pursue would establish an undesirable precedent.

It said that such an approach would incentivize strategic inaction, encouraging parties to remain dormant during protracted litigation only to emerge as claimants after favourable outcomes are secured by others. The bench said this would undermine both the targeted nature of remedial relief and the fundamental principle that legal benefits flow from active pursuit of remedies, not passive opportunism.