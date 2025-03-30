ETV Bharat / bharat

'Did Anyone Die?' Lamborghini Driver Held After Hitting Two Pedestrians On Noida Footpath

A Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction complex in Noida's sector 94.

A Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction complex in Noida's sector 94.
Screenshot of the Lamborghini car after involved in hitting two pedestrians on Noida footpath (X@ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 9:21 PM IST

Noida: A Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in sector 94 here on Sunday, police said. The injured labourers from Chhattisgarh were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have fractured their legs, police said.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, the accused came out of his car and asked the locals, "Koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?) In the video, a man was also heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here.

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)". Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI, "In the car accident, two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs."

The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building, he said. "The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

