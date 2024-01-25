People Don't See Their Shortcomings....: Lalu's Daughter after Nitish's Jibe on Dynastic Politics

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Thursday took an apparent swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) comments on social media. Acharya, however, had deleted her tweets later.

Taking to her X handle, Acharya posted two comments in this connection. In her first tweet, she wrote that people indulge in mudslinging without seeing their own shortcomings. In her next post, she raised two questions. She asked when someone undeserving is given importance then what outrage can there be. Also, when there is deceit in a person's intension then who can question the method.

Addressing a rally on the birth centenary of Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar CM, Kumar had said that he has followed the path shown by the late CM by not promoting dynastic politics. He welcomed the Centre's move to confer Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur posthumously and said that the late leader had never promoted anyone from his family in his party.

Although Acharya did not mention anyone in her posts, her tone and timing of her comments suggest her to be targeting at Kumar. Presently, Lalu's sons Tejashwi Yadav is Deputy CM and and another son, Tej Pratap is a minister in the Bihar government.

The Bharat Ratna award announcement for Karpoori Thakur has come amid the ongoing speculations of a rift between JDU and RJD, the two ruling alliance partners of Bihar. Lalu, who also considers himself to be a follower of Karpoori Thakur had said that the award was long due. The late CM's son was a minister in Lalu's government.

Even Acharya had earlier tweeted that the Bharat Ratna has fulfilled her father's dream. "Papa's dream has come true The honor that the gem of India has received with the title of Bharat Ratna," she tweeted on Wednesday.