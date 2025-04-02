Lalu Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Likely To Be Shifted To Delhi In Air Ambulance

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health has deteriorated due to rising blood sugar, and he will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment.
According to sources, during his routine check-up by a team of doctors at 10 Circular Road, Patna (Rabri Devi residence), there was an alarming rise in his blood sugar levels. The former Bihar Chief Minister will likely be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance.
“He has a wound in his hand, which has not been healing for many days, making him upset and uncomfortable,” they said.
Yadav had not been feeling well for the past two days, but his condition deteriorated further on Wednesday morning, triggering concerns among his family and supporters due to his long medical history.
A diabetic patient, Yadav, underwent angioplasty in Mumbai in September last year for his heart-related issues. Before that, he had a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022, where his younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated a kidney to him. His medical history also includes open-heart surgery performed in 2014.
The recent update on the RJD chief's health came amid the ongoing probe into the land-for-jobs scam case, in which he and his family members were the main accused. On March 19, Yadav was interrogated by the Enforcement Department (ED) for nearly four hours in connection with the case.
The probe stems from the allegation that Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR allegedly claims that the candidates were told to “transfer land as a bribe” in return for jobs in the railways. Later, ED filed the money laundering case based on the CBI complaint.
