Lalu Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Likely To Be Shifted To Delhi In Air Ambulance

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health has deteriorated due to rising blood sugar, and he will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment.

According to sources, during his routine check-up by a team of doctors at 10 Circular Road, Patna (Rabri Devi residence), there was an alarming rise in his blood sugar levels. The former Bihar Chief Minister will likely be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance.

“He has a wound in his hand, which has not been healing for many days, making him upset and uncomfortable,” they said.

Yadav had not been feeling well for the past two days, but his condition deteriorated further on Wednesday morning, triggering concerns among his family and supporters due to his long medical history.