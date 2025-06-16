Lalu Yadav Set To Become RJD National President For The 13th Time

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav is gearing up to become the national president of the party for the 13th time. He will file his nomination papers later this month. Though he is expected to be elected unanimously in the absence of any other contender, a formal announcement would be made at the party's national council meeting in Patna on July 5.

Lalu's three-year tenure as the present RJD national president is ending on October 11, but the election has been advanced due to the Bihar Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in October–November.

"Laluji is at present our party president, and has chosen to bear the responsibility for another term despite his ill health. He is just following our heartfelt wishes. He did the same in 2022 despite suffering from various diseases," a senior RJD leader told ETV Bharat. Sources in the party said that Lalu, 78, would have thought of abdicating the position in favour of younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav or any other family member, had the Assembly polls not been so close.

Besides, his presence at the helm lends more strength, enthusiasm and unity in the party, especially the alleged friction among the members of his family. Also, the present circumstances in which Lalu disowned his elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav and expelled him from the party for six years, warrant that he keeps the reins in his hands.

Asked about the election, RJD national assistant chief electoral officer (CEO) and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that the party leaders will decide the date for filing nomination papers on Tuesday, following which the election process will start.

"The date for filing the nomination for the national president needs to be at least a week before the poll date, as per the party constitution. The election date is July 5. Around 800 national council members, including representatives from all the Lok Sabha constituencies, state party presidents and other leaders will participate in the election, provided there is more than one contestant," the RJD assistant CEO added.

Gagan asserted that the RJD was a democratic party and the internal elections were conducted transparently, right from the lower rungs of the party to the post of the national president.

Lalu formed the RJD in July 1997 after breaking away from the then Janata Dal in the wake of his imminent arrest in the Rs 1000 crore Fodder Scam. He made his wife Rabri Devi the chief minister of Bihar after resigning from the post.

The RJD president was later convicted by the CBI court in the Fodder Scam cases. He is currently out on bail after serving around 41 months in jail. He and his family members are currently facing CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases in the alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ scam in the Railways, and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels case.