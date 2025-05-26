Explainer: Had Flamboyant Tej Pratap Left Lalu With No Choice But To Disown Him In An Election Year

By Dev Raj

Patna: Thirty-seven-year-old Tej Pratap Yadav, who now stands disowned by his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former chief minister Lalu Prasad, was always the cynosure of the family, till he publicly announced his being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years on Saturday.

Considered the prodigal son in the 11-member family, including former chief minister mother Rabri Devi, seven sisters and a younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, he had been quite famous for leading a colourful and chequered life.

Drama in real life

Tej Pratap entered politics in 2015, becoming an MLA from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, and arm-twisting his father to become the health minister. He again became a legislator from the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district in 2020 and became the environment minister in 2022 for another brief stint as chief minister once more allied with the RJD.

His entry into politics also attracted everybody’s attention and episodes of his life started hogging the limelight.

He would sometimes dress as Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva, and play flute or would be seen with snakes. At times, he would visit Vrindavan or other places of pilgrimage to offer prayers or celebrate his parents’ birthday or marriage anniversary. He also organised devotional programmes at his residence.

But this was just one aspect of Tej Pratap’s life. He would come out cycling on the roads of Patna, or photographs and videos of him exercising in the gym would start doing the rounds. At one point in time, there were also talks of him taking a shot at acting in movies.

In politics, Tej Pratap rode roughshod over senior RJD leaders like former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, party’s state president Jagadanand Singh, national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary, and others. There were occasions when he entered into fights and scuffles with junior leaders and party workers at party events.

When the Union government downscaled the security cover of former railway minister Lalu Prasad from Z plus to Z, an angry Tej Pratap made unparliamentary comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had also used foul language against the opponents, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several Union ministers, on several occasions.

During the Holi festival this year, Tej Pratap and his supporters created a ruckus in front of Nitish’s residence. The same evening, he forced one of his bodyguards provided by the Bihar Police to dance to Bollywood numbers. He also indulged in a few incidents of harassing and assaulting media persons.

Tej Pratap’s misdemeanours went virtually unpunished due to being in power and being the pampered and favourite child of Lalu and Rabri.

As younger brother Tejashwi excelled in politics, with alternating stints as deputy chief minister and the Leader of Opposition, Tej Pratap became anxious about being left behind. He formed organisations like Lalu-Rabri Morcha, Tej Sena, Yaduvanshi Sena, Chhatra RJD Bharat, Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, Dharmanirpeksha Sevak Sangh within a short span.

He fielded two of his supporters as Lalu-Rabri Morcha candidates against the RJD candidates from Sheohar and Jehanabad during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after they were denied tickets. Both the RJD candidates bit the dust in the polls. He often attacked Tejashwi’s aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav for working against his interests.

Amid all these, Tej Pratap, who has studied only up to class XII got married to Aishwarya Rai, an MBA and daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Roy in May 2018.

It was an arranged political match that brought together two of the most well-known Yadav families of Bihar. Aishwarya’s grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was a chief minister in the early 1970s.

However, just five months later in October 2018, Tej Pratap, submitted a divorce petition in Patna family court, accusing her of being rude and not paying attention to him. Aishwarya also walked out of the Lalu-Rabri Devi household accusing the in-laws of torture and harassment.

What triggered Tej Pratap’s expulsion?

The RJD family could not pay much attention to Tej Pratap over the last few years because Lalu was undergoing a part of his jail sentence in the Fodder Scam followed by his illnesses, kidney transplant, and the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases in the alleged ‘Railway land-for-jobs scam’ and the ‘IRCTC hotels scam’ in which several members of the family are accused.

Meanwhile, the wayward behaviour of Tej Pratap increased as he increasingly became surrounded by sycophants. He went to Maldives for a vacation and returned on Thursday, waited for a day and then startled everybody with his social media post about being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years. He also posted his photograph with her.

Soon, several photos and videos showing both of them as a married couple went viral on social media. People started questioning how a married person, whose divorce petition is pending before court, could marry again. The political parties also seized the opportunity to target Lalu, Tejashwi and the RJD.

“Tejashwi put his foot down as the din over the issue increased. He asked his parents to take action because he worked hard to strengthen the party, but Tej Pratap was out to destroy it through his activities. He also threatened to leave politics if there was no punishment. Finally, Lalu ji was forced to decide,” a senior RJD leader confided with ETV Bharat.

Lalu posted on social media platforms X and Facebook on Sunday about the decision to expel Tej Pratap from his family and the party.

“The affair between Tej Pratap and the girl was not a secret. Everybody in the family and the party knew about it. But action was necessary because the Assembly polls are round the corner and the party could not afford the bad social message emanating from Tej Pratap’s action,” another RJD leader added.

Nobody in the RJD is daring to openly talk about the recent developments because Tej Pratap was the apple of the eyes of Lalu and Rabri.

“We are with Lalu ji in this decision. He has once again proved that the party is above all and he will always remain steadfast on his principles. He will not brook any wrongdoing by anybody,” RJD general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

The road ahead for Tej Pratap

Right now, the future of Tej Pratap looks bleak. He was planning to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from the Mahua seat, but in the present circumstances, he would not get a ticket to do so.

In such a situation, he could either choose to contest as an independent, or as a candidate from one of the fronts or organisations he has established.

He can also hope to be forgiven and taken back into the family. Mother Rabri Devi and eldest sister and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra, Misa Bharti, have been quiet over the entire episode, indicating that they still have a soft corner for him.

Sources in the RJD said that Tej Pratap was considering tendering an apology in public to salvage the situation. He can also bank on the fact that the public memory is short.

The RJD could also do a rethinking if he apologises, as it would present a picture of unity in the family. It would also give out a strong signal that the family can sacrifice everything for the party.

On the other hand, Tej Pratap could walk over to any other party, if it is willing to induct him.

Reactions by other parties

While the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) constituents are tight-lipped over the issue, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties launched a broadside against the Lalu family and the RJD. They asserted that the episode revealed their disregard for the honour and well-being of girls and women belonging to the Yadav community.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar questioned Lalu over his principles.

“Where were Lalu’s principles and ethics when his daughter-in-law and former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai was kicked out of his house. Tejashwi referred to Tej Pratap as ‘elder brother’ while criticising him. It seems that a game of cat and mouse is going on in the RJD,” Niraj said.

Niraj also asked why nobody registered an FIR if Tej Pratap’s claim that his social media accounts were hacked were true.

BJP MP and former state president Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal asserted that Lalu and Rabri “destroyed three lives due to their political greed. They are of Tej Pratap, his wife Aishwarya, and his girlfriend about whom he recently posted. If the family knew about the affair, why did it make Tej Pratap marry Aishwarya. Was it for political mileage?”

Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi asserted that the Lalu family takes every step after calculating political profit and loss.

“Lalu and Rabri have always patronised Tej Pratap despite his unethical behaviour and bad actions. They are the ones who thrashed and threw out Aishwarya from their house. Had the Assembly polls not been so near, the family would have kept quiet over the issue,” Manjhi said.

However, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav was the only politician who seemed to be rooting for Tej Pratap.

“Though this is a personal matter of Tej Pratap, he has shown honesty about his life and announced the relationship. Making his love public is no crime. Lalu and his family knew everything beforehand, yet kept quiet. They should accept him now because he has been honest about himself,” Pappu said.

The Purnea MP, who won as an independent, added: “When Microsoft founder Bill Gates made his mistakes public, the people of the US appreciated it, and the entire world accepted it. Tej Pratap’s issue is not about whether he is divorced or married, it is about his honesty and courage. He did not hide the truth.”

Pappu argued that Tej Pratap has “not raped anybody. The BJP which is making a noise over the issue has leaders who have faced rape charges, but are still in the party.”