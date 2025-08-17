'Choro Ko Hataiye, BJP Ko Bhagaiye': Lalu Gives Unity Call To Dethrone BJP

Patna: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to steal the voting rights of people. Lalu urged people to unitedly fight against the BJP saying, the united India bloc will dethrone the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram, the RJD chief said, "Choro ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye (remove the thieves, dethrone BJP). In no way should the BJP be allowed to continue. All should unite and together dethrone this corrupt party of thieves. The united India bloc is working together and will defeat them (BJP)."

Earlier in Patna, he had alleged that the present situation in the country is worse than that during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is with us," he had told reporters.

Speaking at the rally, Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP is trying to snatch away the voting rights of people by using the Election Commission (EC). Terming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as 'dacoity of votes', Tejashwi said, "The exercise is not vote theft but vote dacoity. They (BJP) are not thieves but dacoits, stealing votes by using EC," he said.

"B R Ambedkar gave us the 'Right to Vote' but the BJP is snatching this right through the EC. The EC It is working on the directions of the BJP. Many voters of Raghopur constituency were declared dead. We sent these voters to SC to prove the electoral manipulations. Rahul Gandhi had met these 'dead' people and had tea with them,” he alleged.

Tejashwi said that Bihar's land is a land of democracy and it will never allow such electoral malpractises here. "We will do whatever it takes to ensure that our rights are not snatched. Now, our voting rights are being snatched, next it will be pension, then ration....We will fight with all our might," he said

According to the RJD leader, the SIR is a conspiracy by the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar. "We will not allow Modi ji (PM Modi) to cheat the people of the state. We will not allow any dishonesty. You (voters) have to teach a lesson to the vote dacoits," he said.

The 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', covering over 20 districts in Bihar, aims at exposing alleged manipulations in the voter lists and will culminate in a grand rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on September 1.