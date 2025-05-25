Lalu Yadav Disowns Elder Son Tej Pratap Over ‘Moral Misconduct’, Expels Him From RJD

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav has disowned his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, citing a violation of “ethical” and “moral values”. This comes a day after Tej posted on a social media platform about being in a relationship with a girl.

Lalu has expelled Tej from the party and family, saying that 'ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice.'

"The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years," he wrote on X in Hindi.

"He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," the RJD supremo adds.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap announced on Facebook about being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years. He shared a heartfelt note and her photograph with him. "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We know and love each other for the past 12 years and have been living in a relationship," the legislator from one of the most famous political families of Bihar wrote in Hindi.

The post first appeared at 6:22 pm on Facebook but was deleted later. It appeared again 10 minutes later at 6:32 pm. Hours later, Karhal MLA claimed that his Facebook page had been "hacked". He wrote on X on Saturday evening that there was an attempt to "defame and harass" him and his family members.