Lalu Forms Election Team With Caste And Community Equations On Mind

There are only three leaders from the general castes in the 27-member poll team, two from the Rajput caste and one from the Bhumihar caste.

A file photo of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.
A file photo of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. (IANS)
Published : July 26, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday constituted a new team comprising top leadership of the party to assist him in the forthcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. He nominated four vice-presidents, including his wife Rabri Devi, 12 general secretaries and 10 secretaries, while keeping in mind the caste and community equations.

The RJD supremo gave a prime place to his caste, Yadav, in allocating the positions. There are a total of seven Yadavs, including him and Rabri, in the 27-member team. The Yadavs constitute the single most numerous caste in Bihar with a share of over 14.26 per cent in the 13.07 crore state population.

Important places have also been allocated to the castes and communities that have traditionally supported Lalu and RJD over the past four decades. The ones being eyed, given the coming polls, have also been accommodated in the new team.

There are only three leaders from the general castes in the entire team. Of the two are from the Rajput caste, while one is from the Bhumihar caste. Not a single Brahmin leader has found a place in the new formation. Among the Dalits, the Ravidas or Chamar caste has been given more importance than others.

"The new team announced by our party president, Laluji, focuses on social and regional balance. The base states are, of course, Bihar and Jharkhand, and a majority of the leaders hail from these two states," RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

Apart from Rabri, former Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh, former Lok Sabha member Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, and former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary have been made the national vice-presidents. Former state minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui has been nominated as the principal national general secretary of the RJD, while MLC Sunil Kumar Singh has been made the treasurer.

Jagadanand, among the trusted lieutenants of Lalu since his younger days and from the Rajput caste, counted among the general category. It is 3.45 per cent of the population as per the caste-based survey conducted in 2023, but has arguably more muscle and influence than any other caste.

Kaiser is from the minority community, which is believed to be a part of RJD's votebank, and is 17.7 per cent of Bihar population. Choudhary hails from the Dalit or Scheduled Castes. Similarly, Siddiqui is from the minority community, while Sunil is from the Rajput caste.

Lalu showed the door to socialist leader and former MP Shivanand Tiwari, who was one of the national vice-presidents till the latest reshuffle. Party insiders said his straightforward and frank critique of the weaknesses of the party since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections cost him dearly.

According to RJD insiders, the team selection indicated that Lalu has trusted senior leaders at the helm of the party. The presidents of the women, youth, minority, scheduled caste, agriculture and student cells of the party were also nominated.

TAGGED:

