96-Year-Old Lal Krishna Advani Admitted to Hospital Again, Kept Under Observation

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been hospitalized once again.

The 96-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar at 9 PM under the care of Dr Vinit Suri.

According to hospital sources, Advani is currently under observation and his condition is stable. Earlier, in the month of June, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, and was discharged on Thursday afternoon.

He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. "He was treated under Dr Amlesh Seth and was under observation," hospital sources said.

Advani was conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024. Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, he joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.

Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.