Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands To Be Transformed Into Fisheries Hubs

New Delhi: The government is planning to transform Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands into fisheries hubs by unlocking marine potential.

As per government information, for the purpose, it is enhancing local value chains, improving infrastructure, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for coastal communities for long-term growth in the fisheries sector.

Emphasizing the need for regional development, the significance of promoting fisheries clusters as a key strategy for boosting the sector is underscored. “The government is committed to transform Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands into major fisheries hubs by leveraging their untapped marine potential,” Prof SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India, informed.

The government’s initiatives are aimed to enhance local value chains, improve infrastructure, and create sustainable economic opportunities for coastal communities while ensuring environmental conservation and long-term growth in the fisheries sector, the minister pointed out.

According to the ministry, to boost exports, the government is promoting cluster zones for fisheries development in these areas. Training is needed to the local people and assistance from the government of these island groups to develop these regions.