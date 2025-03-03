Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands To Be Transformed Into Fisheries Hubs

New Delhi: The government is planning to transform Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands into fisheries hubs by unlocking marine potential.
As per government information, for the purpose, it is enhancing local value chains, improving infrastructure, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for coastal communities for long-term growth in the fisheries sector.
Emphasizing the need for regional development, the significance of promoting fisheries clusters as a key strategy for boosting the sector is underscored. “The government is committed to transform Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands into major fisheries hubs by leveraging their untapped marine potential,” Prof SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India, informed.
The government’s initiatives are aimed to enhance local value chains, improve infrastructure, and create sustainable economic opportunities for coastal communities while ensuring environmental conservation and long-term growth in the fisheries sector, the minister pointed out.
According to the ministry, to boost exports, the government is promoting cluster zones for fisheries development in these areas. Training is needed to the local people and assistance from the government of these island groups to develop these regions.
The fisheries sector aims to double the income of fish farmers for which the government has provided additional financial support to boost exports. The strategic emphasis on these islands will unlock their vast marine potential while ensuring long-term sustainability and seamless collaboration among stakeholders, adherence to international commitments, and effective policy implementation to help transform India’s marine fisheries sector into a global leader in sustainable and responsible fishing, as per the ministry.
In Budget 2025-26:
Earlier in the budget 2025-26, it has been highlighted as enabling a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and High Seas with special focus on Lakshadweep and A&N Islands .
Potential of marine fish:
This will ensure sustainable harnessing of the untapped potential of the marine fish resources in the Indian EEZ and adjacent High Seas for growth in the marine sector. This offers an enormous scope and potential for harnessing of high valued tuna and tuna like species in the Indian EEZ, especially around the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. Government will promote Deep Sea Fishing with capacity development and support acquisition of Resource-Specific Fishing Vessels, this year’s budget mentioned.