Lakshadweep Administration Mulls Acquiring Bitra Island For Defence Purposes

Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration is considering the acquisition of Bitra, one of the inhabited islands in the archipelago, for defence purposes. The move invited a strong protest from Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed, who extended complete support to the local residents of the island and promised them to explore political and legal avenues to resist it.

A recent government notification outlined this proposal for the Department of Revenue to take over the entire land area of Bitra island. The intent is to transfer it to relevant defense and strategic agencies of the Centre. The notification, issued last week, clarified that the initiative is driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation.

The territorial administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resetlement Act, 2013 for which Social Impact Assessment study has to be undertaken for the affected area.

District Collector Shivam Chandra, in the order, said all stakeholders, including grama sabhas, would be consulted as part of the Social Impact Assessment initiatives. The survey of the proposed area under the acquisition would be completed within two months from the date of the publication of the notification on July 11, it added.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed has stood up firm against the move to take over Bitra island by the UT administration and said the real objective behind the move is to displace the indigenous population. In a statement issued by his office, the MP said Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the UT and he would strongly protest against the administration's attempt to acquire it under the pretext of defense requirements.

He also demanded to withdraw the decision immediately. Sayeed pointed out that the land required for defense purposes has already been acquired by the government in several islands. Targeting Bitra, which has had a permanent population for decades, without considering any of these alternatives, is completely unacceptable, he said.

He further criticised the administration for initiating such actions without any consultation with the indigenous residents, especially at a time when there are no functioning of local panchayat in the islands. He stated that this kind of unilateral action undermines the democratic system and violates the constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens.

The MP, in the statement, assured that he would stand with the people of Bitra and would explore all political and legal avenues to resist the move. He also stated that he would raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session, urging the central government to intervene immediately.