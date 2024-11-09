Lakhs Gather For Ayodhya Parikrama 2024; City Sealed, Administration Puts Up Diversion Plan

Ayodhya: Lakhs of devotees have begun to arrive in this holy city of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the famous 14 Kosi Parikrama, which begins in a few hours.
The special religious ritual is being organised for the first time after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s deity in the Ram Mandir.
People gather at 'Ram Ki Paidi' and several other monastery temples, and when the opportune moment arrives, all devotees will walk barefoot on the Parikrama path, chanting Lord Ram's name.
The 14 Kosi Parikrama will start today on the occasion of Akshaya Navami. Another ritual, Panchkosi Parikrama, will start on Tuesday (November 12), on the date of Devuthani Ekadashi.
Meanwhile, the district government said it had completed all the preparations for the Parikrama events. Security barricades, barriers, and guards have been put along the route.
The Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway has been closed for 30 hours owing to a religious event that began today in Ayodhya. Vehicles that travel via this route will exit via another route following a diversion plan issued by the authorities.
Route Plan For Vehicles
- Vehicles coming from the Kanpur district will be diverted from Kanpur, Unnao, Maurawan, Mohanlalganj, Gosaiganj, and Chand Sarai via the Purvanchal Expressway towards Basti/Gorakhpur.
- Vehicles coming from the Agra Expressway in Lucknow will be diverted from Mohan, Junabag, to Mohanlalganj to Gosaiganj via the Purvanchal Expressway towards Basti / Gorakhpur.
- Vehicles coming from Sitapur and Shahjahanpur will be diverted from IIM Road Dubagga via Alambagh, Nahariya via Shaheedpath via Ahimamau towards Purvanchal Expressway.
- Vehicles going from Lucknow towards Gorakhpur/Basti district via Ayodhya will be diverted from Barabanki towards Jarwal Road, Gonda, Mankapur, Haraiya, Basti, and Gorakhpur.
- Vehicles going from Gonda/Balrampur towards Lucknow/Barabanki district via Ayodhya will be stopped at Gonda or Mankapur and diverted towards Barabanki, Lucknow via Colonelganj, Jarwal Road, and Ramnagar Square.
- Vehicles going from Prayagraj / Sultanpur to Basti / Gorakhpur district via Ayodhya will be diverted from Purvanchal Expressway via Ambedkar Nagar towards Basti, Gorakhpur.
- Vehicles going from Ambedkarnagar to Basti/Gorakhpur district via Ayodhya will be diverted from Ambedkarnagar to Basti via the Tanda Kalwari bridge.
- Vehicles going from Rae Bareli, Amethi, towards Basti/Gorakhpur via the Ayodhya district will be taken out from Jagdishpur Ayodhya Marg (Haliapur) via the Purvanchal Expressway via Ambedkarnagar towards Basti, Gorakhpur.
- Vehicles going from Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, to Lucknow via Ayodhya will be sent from Ambedkarnagar to the Dostpur (Sultanpur) route on the Purvanchal Expressway.
- Heavy vehicles coming from Gorakhpur and Basti districts will be sent towards Lucknow via the Purvanchal Expressway via Kalwari, Tanda (Ambedkarnagar).
- Heavy vehicles coming from Bahraich district towards Barabanki will go to their destination via Tikora turn, Chahlari bridge (Ghaghra river), Reusa, Biswan, Sidhauli, or Khairabar because, due to damage to the Markamau bridge in Ramnagar Barabanki, movement of heavy vehicles is prohibited.
No Vehicle Allowed To Enter Ayodhya
- Heavy vehicles coming from Ambedkar Nagar Gosaiganj to Ayodhya will be sent to Sultanpur Road via Gosaiganj Tiraha, Bhiti Square, and Pipri Jalalpur.
- Vehicles coming from Tanda Maya Bazaar will be sent to Sultanpur Road via Purabazar Tiraha, Itaura Square, and Purakalandar Police Station.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Devkali bypass towards Darshan Nagar will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Agrasen Square towards Ramnagar Tiraha will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Maqbara Tiraha towards Ramnagar Tiraha will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Sahadatganj Booth No. 1 towards Sahadatganj Hanumangarhi and roads will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Gudri Chowk towards Dhara Road will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Udaya Square towards the gas depot will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Saket Petrol Pump towards Hanuman Cave will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Asifbagh crossing towards Sathi Tiraha/Booth No. 4 will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from the Balughat barrier towards the Ramghat intersection will be restricted.
- Entry of all types of vehicles from Lakad Mandi Square towards Latamangeshkar Chowk (Nayaghat) will be restricted.
Entry To Ayodhya Available Through These Routes Only
- All types of vehicles going out of the city area will use the Devkali bypass route.
- Four-wheelers going to Ambedkar Nagar district will be able to go through Shanti Chowk and Itaura crossing before Sultanpur Road Purakalandar police station.
Tight Security Arrangements On Parikrama Path
Inspector General Praveen Kumar said that all preparations have been completed on the Parikrama Path “to ensure that there is no problem in the movement of devotees.”.
District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said that magistrates had been deployed on the entire Parikrama Path. “Along with this, camps have also been set up at various places for emergency medical treatment,” he said.
