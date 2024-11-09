ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhs Gather For Ayodhya Parikrama 2024; City Sealed, Administration Puts Up Diversion Plan

Ayodhya: Lakhs of devotees have begun to arrive in this holy city of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the famous 14 Kosi Parikrama, which begins in a few hours.

The special religious ritual is being organised for the first time after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s deity in the Ram Mandir.

People gather at 'Ram Ki Paidi' and several other monastery temples, and when the opportune moment arrives, all devotees will walk barefoot on the Parikrama path, chanting Lord Ram's name.

The 14 Kosi Parikrama will start today on the occasion of Akshaya Navami. Another ritual, Panchkosi Parikrama, will start on Tuesday (November 12), on the date of Devuthani Ekadashi.

Meanwhile, the district government said it had completed all the preparations for the Parikrama events. Security barricades, barriers, and guards have been put along the route.

The Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway has been closed for 30 hours owing to a religious event that began today in Ayodhya. Vehicles that travel via this route will exit via another route following a diversion plan issued by the authorities.